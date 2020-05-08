When you think of action cameras, the first name that probably comes to mind is the ubiquitous GoPro. However, a worthy competitor emerged when the Osmo Action Cam from well-known drone manufacturer DJI launched last summer for $350. Right now, you can pick up one of these 4K-capable action cams for an all-time low of only $229 at Amazon — saving yourself $150 off the original MSRP in the process.

This tiny camera packs two screens for easy viewfinder access no matter which way the unit happens to be facing, giving it a leg-up on the similarly priced GoPro Hero 7 Black. Available footage capture modes include 4K HDR at 60FPS, 1080p at 240FPS with electronic image stabilization, and an up to 8x slow-motion mode with 1080p resolution at 240FPS.

Even better still, there's no promo code needed to take advantage of these savings. All you have to do is follow the link below. With outdoor recreation areas among the first things beginning to reopen, a new action camera would be ideal for capturing any appropriately socially-distanced outdoor activities this coming summer.