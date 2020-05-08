Welcome to Friday, everyone. Now that the weekend is almost here, it's time once again to pore over the latest app and game sales currently available on the Google Play Store. Most notably, the unlock key for Aqua Mail Pro is available for $10 off. If you're looking for a quality kids game that isn't filled with greedy monetization, then you'll want to pick up Peppa Pig: Theme Park while it's free. And for those of you looking for a quality puzzle game, InfinityGames is currently offering its latest release Railways at a massive discount. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 29 temporarily free and 53 on-sale apps and games for the end of the week.
Free
Apps
- Battery and Charge Monitor for Wear OS $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Fa Music Player Plus $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Superscript numeric keypad $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Learn French with MosaLingua $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- BioPorcinoMobile - Manage your pigs $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Text Reader PRO - Offline Text To Speech App (tts) $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- BlackCam Pro - B&W Camera $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Gif Me! Camera Pro $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Resize Me! Pro - Photo & Picture resizer $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Sketch Me! Pro $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- TypIt Pro - Watermark, Logo & Text on Photos $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Tides of Time $5.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Cat in the Woods VIP $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Beach Drive $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Combat Strike PRO: FPS Online Gun Shooting Games $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- War 1944 VIP : World War II $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Pirate Defender Premium: Captain Shooting Offline $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Eternity Legends Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Football Challenger 2 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Assassin Lord : Idle RPG (BUFF) $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Mine World :VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Peppa Pig: Theme Park $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Super Hero Factory Inc Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Amazing Taxi Sim 2020 Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Aura Blue Dark EMUI 10 Theme for Huawei/Honor $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Dark Pie Google Experience EMUI 9 + EMUI 10 Theme $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Six - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Circlet Icon Pack 🌀 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- DmonD Icon Pack 💎 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
Sale
Apps
- Serverless Bluetooth Keyboard & Mouse Premium $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Discovering the Dinosaurs $5.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- Sun Locator Pro $7.49 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- Plant Identifier $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- Smart Wi-Fi Hotspot PRO $8.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- X Launcher Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Classic eReader - epub book reader $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Complex Number Calculator | Scientific Calculator $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Countdown Days Pro $5.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- EoEbooks $7.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Alarm Clock Pro $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Cambridge Advanced C1 Practice $8.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- EasyMonitoring Battery & Storage of Remote Devices $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Easy Reminder Pro $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- FTP Server $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Freehand Pen Premium $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- CITIZEN Calculator [Ad-free] $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Edge Gestures $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- General Calculator [Ad-free] $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Learn C Programming Pro $3.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Learn Java Pro $3.00 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Learn Python Programming PRO (No Ads) $3.00 -> $2.00; Sale ends in 6 days
- Learn Kotlin Programming - PRO $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Learn R Programming - PRO $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Advanced Scientific Calculator $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Aqua Mail Pro $29.99 -> $19.99; Sale ends in ?
- Cards Game Guinote $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Construction Calc Pro $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- CycleDroid (donate) $1.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in ?
- EZ Notes - Notepad notes, voice notes, to-do notes $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
Games
- Bright Memory Mobile $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Cyberlords - Arcology $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Devils & Demons - Arena Wars Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Guns'n'Glory Heroes Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Bronze Age $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Crossroads: Roguelike RPG Dungeon Crawler $4.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dead Dungeon $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Marble Age $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Mini-Games Pro $4.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pictominoes $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Predynastic Egypt $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Desert of Vice $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Railways $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Super Space Shooter $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Timen Runner $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Tiny Little Kingdoms $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Zombie Simulator Z - Premium $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- One Deck Dungeon $6.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- Complete One UI - Substratum System Mods $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Mono Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Mars in HD Gyro 3D - XLVersion $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Space - Stars & Clouds 3DXL Wallpaper + Cardboard $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Venus in HD Gyro 3D XLVersion $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
