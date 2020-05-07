According to a press release issued earlier today, ViacomCBS will be bringing more of its channel lineup to Google's YouTube TV, with fourteen new channels coming. The new multi-year distribution agreement includes BET, Comedy Central, and Nickelodeon.

Viacom has published a full list of the new channels YouTube TV providers can expect to get as part of this new agreement, though they won't get them all at once. Some will be arriving this summer, while others will launch at a later, as-yet-undefined date.

Coming this summer

BET

CMT

Comedy Central

MTV

Nickelodeon

Paramount Network

TV Land

VH1

Coming later

BET Her

MTV2

Nick Jr.

NickToons

TeenNick

MTV Classic

The agreement also covers pre-existing ViacomCBS channels YouTube TV subscribers already have — so it doesn't sound like the service will be losing any channels as part of the change, and that includes add-on networks like Showtime.

Ray Hopkins, President of US Networks Distribution at ViacomCBS, praised Google as an "excellent partner," explicitly thrilled about the expanded agreement.

It isn't clear if the expanded agreement came at an increased cost — no numbers were included with the announcement — but we might see another price increase as a result of the greater channel selection, that's happened twice before. We could see a similar price increase later this year as a result.

YouTube TV is also presumably still in negotiations with Sinclair for regional sports networks it almost dropped earlier this year.