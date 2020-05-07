UK network BT has just launched a Stadia broadband bundle, and now Verizon is following suit with a similar deal. It has announced that new Fios Gigabit customers will receive Stadia's Premiere Edition for free. This promo stacks on top of the network's existing free one-year Disney Plus offer.

The offer will go live on January 29 and come with any Fios Mix and Match plan that has a Gigabit package, starting at $80 a month. Thanks to Fios' promised 940/880Mbps connection, game streaming should hopefully work virtually lag-free — it already works great on my meager 100Mbps connection. The Stadia Premiere Edition includes a controller, a Chromecast Ultra, and three months of free Stadia Pro, which will later cost $10 a month. When you sign up for a qualifying Fios plan, you'll get a promo code you can redeem in the Google Store to grab the box.

I wouldn't be surprised if we see more of these promos pop up all over the world over the next months, so if you plan on switching networks and would like to test Stadia, you might soon be able to do that for free.