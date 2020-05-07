This past June, Sega announced Sonic at the Olympic Games – Tokyo 2020, a mobile game that appears to be similar in style to the Mario & Sonic series, and so it will offer 15 separate Olympic Games events and a plethora of playable Sonic characters. Until today, there hasn't been much mentioned about the upcoming title, but luckily Sega has just revealed that Sonic at the Olympic Games – Tokyo 2020 will land on Android on May 7th and that it's officially available for pre-registration starting today.

The above trailer for Sonic at the Olympic Games – Tokyo 2020 was published today, and it would appear that Doctor Eggman is up to his old tricks, and so Sonic has challenged Ivo for the right to remain in Tokyo City. This means it will be up to Sonic and his friends to compete in 15 separate Olympic-themed events against the Doctor and his goons.

Tap and flick your way to victory! Tons of events to choose from, including the newest additions to Tokyo 2020! Choose between Olympic events or special ""Extra (EX)"" Events with new and exciting gameplay; Gotta go fast! Gotta go for Gold! Challenge yourself and the world!

Challenge friends and players around the world! Prove you have got what it takes - can you reach the top of the leaderboard and claim the gold medal? 15 Olympic Games events to enjoy!

100m, 400m Hurdles, Javelin Throw, Archery, Karate, Diving, Shooting, Sport Climbing, Fencing, Trampoline, Hammer Throw, Table Tennis, Long Jump, BMX and Badminton.

As you can see in the quoted text above, Sonic at the Olympic Games – Tokyo 2020 will offer simple tap controls, a global leaderboard, and a plethora of events to explore, such as Tennis, Fencing, and Archery. Oh, and it you're a Olympic fanatic, you'll be happy to learn that Karate and Climbing are both in the game, two sports that will make their first appearance in the Olympic Games this summer. So that's kind of cool.

Sonic at the Olympic Games – Tokyo 2020 will most likely arrive as a free-to-play release, and we already know the title will contain in-app purchases, but of course, Sega hasn't offered any details about the game's monetization, so it's still unknown how bad things will get. What we do know is that the game will arrive on Android on May 7th and that there are a few rewards to earn if you choose to pre-register.

100,000 pre-registrations will unlock the “Ocean View” music track from Team Sonic Racing

300,000 pre-registrations will unlock Training Points that can be used to unlock events and special skills

500,000 pre-registrations will unlock the badge featuring Miraitowa, the Tokyo 2020 mascot

If the number of pre-registrations passes 500K, additional rewards will be offered – stay tuned!

So there you have it. Sonic at the Olympic Games – Tokyo 2020 will arrive on the Play Store on May 7th, and if you're eager to get your hands on the title, you can pre-register today so that you'll receive a notification upon release, as well as earn a few pre-reg rewards. So if this sounds good to you, then just click on the Play Store widget at the bottom of the page.