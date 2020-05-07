Fast charging can be a difficult topic to wrap your head around. There are a lot of competing standards, all with different cables and power adapters, but one of the most popular is Qualcomm's 'Quick Charge' technology. There are different versions with different charging speeds, but QC 2.0 and 3.0 are still common to find in today's phones and tablets.

Quick Charge 2.0 was introduced in 2014, and supports up to 36W of power. Even though QC 2.0 is fairly old at this point, it's still the newest version supported by most recent Samsung phones, like the Galaxy S10 and Note9 (though some devices also support USB-PD fast charge). Quick Charge 3.0 arrived a little later, in 2016, and supports the same 36W speed with added features.

Looking for devices that support Quick Charge 4.0/4+? Check out Looking for devices that support Quick Charge 4.0/4+? Check out this list

Here you'll find all the phones and tablets that support Qualcomm Quick Charge 2.0 and 3.0. As a reminder, QC is backwards-compatible, so you can buy a QC 3.0 charger and it will work with QC 2.0 phones (but the phone will still be limited to 2.0 speeds).

Quick Charge 3.0

360 N7

Asus ZenFone 3 Deluxe

Baofeng Matrix (VR)

Black Shark

Black Shark Helo

BlackBerry Evolve

BlackBerry KEYone

BlackBerry KEY2

BlackBerry KEY2 LE

BQ Aquaris U2

BQ Aquaris U2 lite

BQ Aquaris V

BQ Aquaris V Plus

BQ Aquarius X

BQ Aquarius X Pro

Coolpad Cool Changer S1

DJI FPV goggles (VR)

General Mobile GM5+

GeniusIDEA Follow (drone)Gionee M2017

Gionee M6S Plus

Haier Leisure L7

HP Elite x3

HTC 10

HTC One A9

HTC U Ultra

HTC U11

HTC U11 life

HTC U11 Plus

HTC U12+

LeEco Le MAX 2

LeEco (LeTV) Le MAX Pro

LeEco Le Pro 3

Lenovo ZUK Z2 Pro

LG G5

LG G6

LG G7 Fit

LG G7 One

LG isai Beat LGV34

LG Q9

LG V20

LG V30

Meitu T9

Nokia 6 (2018)

Nokia 7 (2018)

Nokia 8

Nokia 9

NuAns NEO

Nubia X

Nubia Z11

Nubia Z11 Max

Nubia Z11miniS

Philips EverPlay (portable speaker)

Qiku N45

Qiku N5S

Qiku N6

Qiku N6 Pro

Qiku Q5

Qiku Q5 Plus

Redmi Note 5

RugGear RG760

RugGear RG850

Sharp Aquos R

Sharp Aquos R Compact

Sharp Aquos Zero

Smartisan M1

Smartisan M1L

Smartisan Nuts Pro

Smartisan Nuts Pro 2

Smartisan Pro 2S

Smartisan U1 Pro

Sony Xperia XZ

Sony Xperia XZ Premium

Sony Xperia XZ1

Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact

Sony Xperia XZ2

Sugar F7

TCL Idol 4-Pro

TCL Idol4S

Vestel Venus Z10

Vodafone Smart platinum 7

Wileyfox Swift 2

Wileyfox Swift 2 Plus

Wileyfox Swift 2 X

Xiaomi 6X

Xiaomi Mi 5

Xiaomi Mi 5s

Xiaomi Mi 5s Plus

Xiaomi Mi 6

Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite

Xiaomi Mi 8 SE

Xiaomi Mi Max

Xiaomi Mi Max 2

Xiaomi Mi Max 3

Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S

Xiaomi Mi Note 2

Xiaomi Mi Note 3

Xiaomi MIX

Xiaomi MIX2

ZTE Axon 7 Max

ZTE Axon M

ZTE Blade Z Max

Quick Charge 2.0