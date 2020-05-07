It looks like PUBG Corporation skipped patch 0.17.5, but 0.18.0 is here as of this morning, and it brings with it more than a few changes and additions. The primary focus this month is the release of Mad Miramar, an update to the Classic Miramar map that adds refreshed graphics and a bunch of new zones, not to mention, sandstorms. The P90 makes its first appearance in the Arena Mode, and new cheat detection has been implemented. We also know EvoGround is slated to receive a new mode sometime soon, and new Classic Mode Content should be coming soon as well, along with the launch of Royale Pass Season 13 on May 13th.
The above cinematic trailer for update 0.18.0, of course, shows off the sandstorm element for the newly-updated Classic Miramar map, so it should ideally illustrate the fun to be had as you run from these sandstorms. Along with the addition of sandstorms, Miramar has received a few visual updates, along with the addition of an Oasis in the northern part of the map as well as Urban Ruins added to the northwest, not to mention, a racetrack that encircles the entirety of the map. More roads, housing, and resources have also been added, which should change how people choose their drop zone. New events are in the mix as well.
Like most PUBG Mobile updates, not everything announced today is live in the game, and so everyone will have to wait for the release of the 13th Royale Pass Season, which is expected to land on May 13th. Beyond the anticipated arrival of the next season, we also know that Bluehole Mode is coming soon to EvoGround and that Jungle Adventure will be added soon to Classic Mode content. The Arena is getting a new weapon, the P90, and a canted sight is coming to Classic Mode. But that's not all. There's a new Results Screen UI, and a Cheer Park has been added that can accommodate 20 players at any time, for those of you that would prefer social interaction over shooting strangers.
Of course, the above additions and changes are only the tip of the iceburgh, so if you'd like to check the Play Store changelog, I've pasted it below for conveneince, and if you'd like to read the entire 0.18.0 changelog in full, you can do so on PUBG Mobile's website.
WHAT'S NEW
Update News:
1. Miramar Update
Additional resources have been added to the map, including items and improved graphics.
Added a race track and Golden Mirado to show off your skills in the desert!
2. Sandstorm
Prepare well to survive in the extreme climate!
A sandstorm theme is waiting for you to unlock in the lobby!
3. Cheer Park
Try out this chill 20 player area where you can chat, roast chicken, dance, and challenge each other!
4. Bluehole Mode
Are you in or out to try this new mode?
And there you have it. PUBG Mobile appears to be back on track with the arrival of 0.18.0, and while many of the update's features are still "coming soon," It's nice to once again see a clear path for the game during questionable times. So here's hoping next month's point release arrives on schedule, just like today's release.
Press Release
PUBG MOBILE RELEASES UPDATED MIRAMAR MAP IN MASSIVE 0.18.0 CONTENT UPDATE
In-game sandstorm subsides to reveal improved version of beloved map (and so much more!) in world’s most popular mobile game
LOS ANGELES – May 7, 2020 – After weeks of Morse Code clues on social media, and mysterious in-game sandstorm activity, today PUBG MOBILE released the 0.18.0 version update, delivering massive game updates and introducing alterations and improvements to the Miramar desert map. Today’s update also introduces a new Cheer Park, advanced match results viewing options, AG currency, and the new Royale Pass Season 13 coming soon on May 13. Players can test their grit against the revamped map for free on the App Store and Google Play.
Several weeks ago, strange symbols began to appear in official PUBG MOBILE Twitter and Instagram images, which community members cleverly decoded as “New Maps.” A growing sandstorm has enveloped the updated Miramar map as witnessed, while an all-new landscape has been unveiled. In addition to fresh housing areas, roads and resources, an Oasis and Urban ruins have been added for additional landing spot strategy. Similarly, players can test their driving skills in the new race track with the new vehicle Golden Mirado, which only one will spawn on the map. Players can also quickly collect Energy Drinks and Painkillers at added Vending Machines. A quick preview on the Mad Miramar can be witnessed via the official video here.
Besides the most noticeable changes as above, the new updates of Miramar also include:
- Win94 – Comes with its own built-in 2.7x Scope and only spawns in Miramar
- Lingering Sandstorm Effects – There will be a chance that areas both in Miramar and the Main Menu will be hit with random sandstorms
- New Achievements – A fresh wave of challenges have been added for players to test their skills on the updated map
- Special Events – Players can participate in new Miramar events to earn exclusive new rewards, in addition to added achievements for other game modes
- Main Menu Theme – The PUBG MOBILE main menu has been updated to match the Miramar theme.
Today’s massive 0.18.0 content update delivers a wave of other additions such as:
Royale Pass Season 13 (available on May 13 as announced)
In Season 13’s “Toy Playground” toy-themed Royale Pass, players have the choice between Level 50 Captain Hawk and Level 50 Fire Ranger. The new Royale Pass includes a Level 100 Ultra Defender and Puppet Agent outfit, which offers three forms to mix and match. Other minor bugs and tutorial guides have also been improved for Royale Pass Season 13.
Guncraft Finishes (coming soon)
Players can now customize the color, patterns and emblems of their weapons after obtaining them. With the new Emblem editor, players can overlap basic images and shapes to create completely custom Emblems. Guncraft materials can be obtained from the wheel, and some materials can be purchased directly. Graffiti can also be exchanged for Guncraft stickers and applied to weapons as a finish.
Cheer Park
In this new social area, up to 20 players can interact in real time, with multiple features from the basic Training Grounds. In the Cheer Park, players can view information from other players, interact with Emotes, add friends and even roast chicken dinners together. Players can also hone their skills by teaming up for various game modes, visit the Shooting Range, or play the new Duel and Hunt Game modes.
New Results Screen UI
In the Classic Mode game type, the Results screen has been upgraded with a new “Detailed Results” screen. Players can now inspect their match statistics and compare them with stats from friends in the same tier to further analyze gameplay. There are also now five grading criteria in the Results screen to change the rating system and rating display.
AG Currency
Beginning today, all Silver reward will be replaced with the all-new AG (AceGold) currency, not including events that began before the update. The price of most items purchasable with UC in the Shop are changed to AG. Similarly, Royale Pass UC rewards now offer either 30 UC or 400 AG rewards at each corresponding rank. UC can now also be used to make up small differences when players do not have enough AG for crates.
Additional miscellaneous improvements are also part of the 0.18.0 update:
- New Arena Exclusive Weapon: P90 – Equipped with 9mm rounds and a default magazine of 50 shots, the P90 offers single shot, burst or fully automatic fire modes and can be equipped with all SMG attachments
- Canted Sights – Almost all weapons can now be equipped with new canted sights to toggle between with all other scopes. Canted sights can be looted on every map
- Miscellaneous Improvements – The “Play another Match” feature, Death Replay, Settings, Team Invite option, LIKE feature, Character Creation, Classic Mode combat, firearm balancing, weapon and attachments, Season Recap, Brothers in Arms system, download options and other bug fixes have been applied.
Community members can find more about the new features by watching the official video here. Following this massive update, more information will be released soon about upcoming PUBG MOBILE features, including the Jungle Adventure Guide, Bluehole Mode in EvoGround and more.
PUBG MOBILE is available to download for free on the App Store and Google Play.
ABOUT PUBG MOBILE
PUBG MOBILE is based on PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS, the phenomenon that took the world of interactive entertainment by storm in 2017. Up to 100 players parachute onto a remote island to battle in a winner-takes-all showdown. Players must locate and scavenge their own weapons, vehicles and supplies, and defeat every player in a visually and tactically rich battleground that forces players into a shrinking play zone.
For more information, please visit the official PUBG MOBILE accounts on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.
- Source:
- PUBG Mobile
Comments