OnePlus Gallery has received a small update that adds Google Lens integration. The app, which comes built in on all OnePlus devices, can now easily call up Lens to visually search an image and find elements and text in it.
The change showed up in version 3.11.2 of the app, which began rolling out last week to a small number of users, but is now widely available. All you have to do is open an image from the gallery and you'll see the Lens icon on the top right, next to the heart button. Tap it and Lens will scan the pic looking for any elements it identifies.
Lens has become more powerful with time. It can now identify text and help you translate it, copy it, or search for it, as well as meals at restaurants and fashion and shopping items. I don't use it too often, but when I need it, it usually serves its duty well. Having it integrated in the gallery from the get-go helps speed up that process even more.
The new version of OnePlus Gallery is available on the Play Store, but you can also grab it from APK Mirror.
WHAT'S NEW
The upgrade version includes
1. Integrate the identification function of Google Lens
2. Fixed some issues
3. Optimize the performance
