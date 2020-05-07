Recent OnePlus phones have been all about speed — from snappy performance to speedy charging tech. The company is so absorbed by this notion that it waited a long while before introducing wireless charging to make sure its implementation lived up to its high standards. The company's Warp Charge, previously Dash Charge, has been among the industry’s fastest charging solutions, but OnePlus doesn’t want to settle there and seems to be kicking things a notch higher with an even faster charging speed.

According to MySmartPrice, TÜV Rheinland’s Japanese arm has issued a certificate for a OnePlus charging brick that can push up to 65 watts of power (6.5A at 10V). By comparison, the company's current Warp Charge 30T spec is rated for 30 watts of maximum output, which OnePlus has further optimized with software tweaks for shorter charging time. A 65W charger isn’t particularly far-fetched since OnePlus sister company Oppo showcased a similar charger a few months back, and the recent Realme X50 Pro ships with an adapter based on that tech.

If OnePlus's solution ends up being anything like Realme's, you can expect a 4,000mAh battery to top up completely in 30 minutes flat. When or if OnePlus will bundle its phones with a 65W charger is still a bit of a mystery; it’s entirely possible that the 8T (or whatever OnePlus decides to call it) could include the wild new charger, or the company may choose to wait for another generation to iron out any remaining issues. A 60W charger could also be offered as a separate purchase at a later date.