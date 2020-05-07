Today MediaTek has announced a slightly upgraded version of its Dimensity 1000 chipset, appropriately called the Dimensity 1000+. It's light on changes, with only a handful of improvements included.

While there might be more minute technical changes between the two chipsets, we're told there are essentially three differences:

It supports up to 144Hz refresh rates, compared to 120 on the original 1000.

Has MediaTek's "HyperEngine 2.0" with improved resource and networking management.

New MiraVision video enhancements to enhance details in video playback, including "SDR to HDR" upgrading — which sounds like the company means upscaling.

Details otherwise should be about the same as with the non-"plus" Dimensity 1000, and that includes things like 5G support (and, presumably, its lack of mmWave support).

MediaTek says devices based on the upgraded Dimensity 1000+ will be landing "soon." However, given how long it's taken for the base Dimensity 1000 to appear in phones, we might be in for a bit of a wait.