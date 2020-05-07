Following the Open Beta 12 snafu, OnePlus is rolling out a new release for all of its 7-series phones from the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro to the 7T and 7T Pro. While release numbers vary — it's Open Beta 3 for the 7T and 7T Pro, and Open Beta 13 for the 7 and 7 Pro — changelogs for both this time around are identical, and the same as the previously pulled update.
Changelog
- System
- Optimized the volume adjustment to improve user experience
- Added the missing recording icon in call screen
- Updated Android security patch to 2020.04
- Fixed known issues and improved system stability
- Phone
- Added the ringing duration info for missed calls
- Now you can switch your mobile data on phone calls supported with VoLTE
- Camera
- Added a feature which can now detect dirt on the camera lens, prompting a quick cleanup for better image and video quality
As before, this update includes a new dirt detection feature for the camera, which prompts you to wipe the glass clean if it detects any impediments to your next snapshot, like the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro have. April's security patches are also included, plus a handful of smaller tweaks, optimizations, and fixes.
For context, this update's changelog is identical to Beta 12 for the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro, and that's by design. Testers ran into some substantial problems, like issues unlocking their devices, overheating, and connectivity difficulties. The update was ultimately pulled, but not before several customers had already flashed it. Unfortunately for them, there wasn't any way to migrate back to Beta 11. OnePlus originally promised that it would roll out a fixed version, and it seems like Beta 13 is that fix.
The OnePlus 7T and 7T pro thankfully never got that update, though it's usually in-step with the older phones.
The OTA for Open Beta 3 and Open Beta 13 should be rolling out as we speak. Parties interested in trying the Open Beta program can follow the flashing instructions included in the Beta Build section of each device's download page here, just keep in mind that migrating back will require a wipe.
