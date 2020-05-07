At launch, Google Lens was of very limited utility, but it's getting better. Today, Google has announced a raft of new text-oriented features in Lens, most of which are available to everyone today. In just a few taps, you can get text from Lens to your computer. If you don't know how to pronounce something, Lens can help with that, too.

Lens already had text recognition, allowing you to pull text from the real world into your device's clipboard. Now, you can send that text to another device on which you're logged in with Chrome. After you select text, tap "Copy to computer" and pick a device—this worked instantly for me. You can also have Lens read highlighted text now. Just look for the "Listen" button when you've highlighted text. Lastly, Google has expanded Lens' ability to pull up search results. After highlighting text, you can scroll down to get Google search results.

Google says most users should have access to these features today, no app updates needed. All three new abilities are live on Android, but iOS users will have to wait on text-to-speech. Google says that will roll out "soon."