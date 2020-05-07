Stadia has been steadily improving since launching last year, including getting the Stadia controller to work wirelessly in web browsers. Now, four new games have been announced for the cloud gaming platform, with two titles from Thunder Lotus Games coming this month and DIRT 5 and CHORUS dropping in 2021.

In a post on the Stadia Community Blog today, Google announced two new games from Thunder Lotus Games that are landing on Stadia later this month. Jotun: Valhalla Edition and Sundered: Eldritch Edition both feature beautiful hand-drawn artwork, immersive storylines, and epic boss battles.

Jotun is a mythology-driven game where you play as Thora, a dead Viking warrior looking to prove her worth to the Norse Gods in order to enter the fabled realm of Valhalla. It was originally released back in 2015, but has been ported to many new platforms such as the Nintendo Switch since then. Reviews look solid, and if you're in the mood for an exploratory kind of adventure, this seems like a good option.

Sundered is a bit newer, having first came onto the scene in 2017. It's billed as a "chaotic metroidvania" set in a world inspired by the creepy crawly works of H.P. Lovecraft. Based on the trailer, it looks like it could be a lot of fun, especially if you have friends to utilize the local co-op multiplayer support.

Another new title announced today is DIRT 5, a balls-to-the-walls off-road racing game that puts Hot Wheels to shame. It may be merely a racing game, but there's plenty to keep players occupied since it features over 70 courses and Global and Career modes. It's releasing in October on consoles like Xbox and Playstation 5, but won't be coming to Stadia until early 2021.

The last game unveiled for Stadia today is CHORUS. It's arguably the most hardcore title of the bunch, and lets players inhabit the outer space world of Nara and Forsaken, which is her... sentient starfighter? CHORUS promises breathtaking interstellar visuals and a tale that's "beyond our waking reality."

I still haven't jumped on the Stadia bandwagon, but it's nice to see the platform is continuing to add new titles frequently, and it's a welcome distraction for people still stuck at home.