Anker makes plenty of Android-powered portable projectors, like the Nebula Capsule II, but the company has also produced a few cheaper models without any operating system. One of those is the Prizm II, which you can now get for $100 below the usual retail price, and Anker is even throwing in some accessories.

The Nebula Prizm II projector by itself has dropped to as low as $146 in the past, but this deal is for a bundle with an added carrying case and HDMI cable. That's a great price for a 1080p projector with keystone correction and decent speakers. Given that there's no built-in operating system, you might also want to pick up a Chromecast or Roku Express for watching media, if you don't have one already.

The projector is available from Amazon at the link below, but you'll need to enter coupon code ILOVEMON at checkout to get the full discount. If you're undecided about purchasing, feel free to check out our review of the Prizm II from last year.