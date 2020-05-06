YouTube Music has been steadily improving and spreading to more countries since its launch. Over the past couple of months, Google has been testing and slowly rolling out two new features in the app: a new player interface with lyrics and an Explore tab for better music discovery. Both of these are now live for most users (if not everyone) in the latest app update.

The new music player might not seem too different at first glance, but you'll see that the song/video toggle is always visible, and so are the shuffle and repeat buttons. The thumbs-up and down buttons have moved up, but the most notable change is the dual-tab pull-up. Up Next sits on the left, and the newly added lyrics are on the right. In all the songs I tried, the lyrics were static and didn't highlight the current sentence along with the music. But having them there is a nice start.

As for the Explore tab, it replaces the pretty useless Hotlist in the middle of the app's bottom bar. Thanks to it, YouTube Music finally has a decent place for discovering new music, as it aggregates the latest releases as well as playlists divided by various genres and moods. Plus, it has some recommendations just for you based on your listening patterns.

Both changes are live for all of us on v3.65.54 of YouTube Music, which is rolling out on the Play Store. You can also grab it from APK Mirror.