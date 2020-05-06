What do you do when you already build some of the smartest, most capable robotic vacuums on the planet? You take that award-winning design and expand upon it. Meet the Roborock S6 MaxV, a more advanced robotic vacuum with a built-in stereo camera system powered by a Qualcomm® APQ8053 processor chip.
Roborock S6 MaxV comes equipped with advanced avoidance and recognition technology
Although most of Roborock's robotic vacuums utilize advanced mapping technology to understand which portions of the floor still need to be cleaned, the S6 MaxV takes navigation a step further with an intelligent dual-camera system.
Twin cameras mounted along the front of the S6 MaxV capture and process footage at 30fps, allowing Roborock's latest vacuum to recognize path obstructions (shoes, power strips, pet waste, etc.) and drive around them. In turn, the S6 MaxV is able to avoid creating a larger mess while continuing along its cleaning route, uninterrupted.
With some help from advanced detection algorithms powered by a Qualcomm® APQ8053 processor chip, these cameras can estimate the size and location of every obstacle to understand the best way to circumvent them. If and when an item is encountered, the S6 MaxV will place an icon on its continuously updated map so that users can view the obstacle through the Roborock app and intervene as necessary.
Clean more effectively with Roborock S6 MaxV
Any vacuum worth buying should exhibit exceptional cleaning chops, and the S6 MaxV delivers. For starters, Roborock's latest vacuum features 25% more suction when compared to the standard S6, allowing it to pick up finer grains of dirt from hard surfaces and free grime from deep within thick carpets. Meanwhile, the high capacity 297ml water tank allows the S6 MaxV to mop spaces as large as 2150sqft.
All of these functions are guided by a high precision LiDAR navigation system that scans up to 300RPM and is capable of reaching up to 6m out from the vacuum. This enables the S6 MaxV to build a continuously updated map to understand which portions of the home have been cleaned and which still need to be swept.
The Roborock S6 MaxV is able to take this information and extrapolate it across multiple levels throughout a single house. Automatic room recognition even allows users to designate specific rooms for cleaning, choose custom suction strengths and water volumes for particular areas, and even set up to 10 No-Go Zones, 10 No-Mop Zones, and 10 Invisible Barriers for finer cleaning control.
The S6 MaxV is loaded with essential Roborock features
Roborock's customers have come to expect only the best from their robotic vacuums, so it should come as no surprise that the S6 MaxV is designed with no compromises.
It's powered by an extra-large 5200mAh battery, allowing the S6 MaxV to clean a 2580sqft area for up to 180 minutes on a single charge. If the vacuum detects that it won't be able to complete its task before running out of juice, Smart Top-Up allows it to return to the charger just long enough to set back out and complete the job.
An internal HEPA-Type E11 filter enables the S6 MaxV to capture an impressive 95% of particles it encounters, including allergenic pet dander and mold spores. Once the filter is full, simply remove it from the vacuum, wash it thoroughly, and reinstall it for continued use.
Finally, to ensure a non-disruptive cleaning experience, the S6 MaxV operates at a reasonable 58dB of low-volume sound. To put that number into perspective, a conventional vacuum cleaner can reach all the way up to 75dB.
Learn more about the Roborock S6 MaxV, launching this summer
The Roborock S6 MaxV will be available for purchase this summer with an estimated launch in June. In the meantime, you can learn about the S6 MaxV’s advanced avoidance technology and enhanced cleaning features at Roborock's official web page here.
