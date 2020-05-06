Today SEGA has revealed Total War: ELYSIUM, an upcoming collectible card game for mobile and PC, and it's clearly themed around Creative Assembly's Total War strategy series. Today also marks the unveiling of a closed beta test for Android users, as well as the release of a trailer that provides a first look at gameplay footage. As you would expect, Total War: ELYSIUM will offer tactical card-based gameplay, where players will strive to build decks out of the game's many cards, all so that they can rule with an iron fist over the battlefield.

Above, you can watch the newly-released trailer for Total War: ELYSIUM, and as you can see, the game will offer many of the generals you'll recognize from classic Total War titles. So far, details are still light, but we do know that players will be able to build their decks from a choice of 300 cards (plus nine generals), and they will be able to edit these decks mid-game, which should add an extra layer of strategy to the title. We also know the game will arrive as a free-to-play release, so it's a safe bet SEGA will stuff the title with in-app purchases. So far, there's no word when the game will actually be released, though if you'd like to sign up for the closed beta to earn a chance to jump into the limited testing phase, you can do so on the official Total War: ELYSIUM website.