Today SEGA has revealed Total War: ELYSIUM, an upcoming collectible card game for mobile and PC, and it's clearly themed around Creative Assembly's Total War strategy series. Today also marks the unveiling of a closed beta test for Android users, as well as the release of a trailer that provides a first look at gameplay footage. As you would expect, Total War: ELYSIUM will offer tactical card-based gameplay, where players will strive to build decks out of the game's many cards, all so that they can rule with an iron fist over the battlefield.
Above, you can watch the newly-released trailer for Total War: ELYSIUM, and as you can see, the game will offer many of the generals you'll recognize from classic Total War titles. So far, details are still light, but we do know that players will be able to build their decks from a choice of 300 cards (plus nine generals), and they will be able to edit these decks mid-game, which should add an extra layer of strategy to the title. We also know the game will arrive as a free-to-play release, so it's a safe bet SEGA will stuff the title with in-app purchases. So far, there's no word when the game will actually be released, though if you'd like to sign up for the closed beta to earn a chance to jump into the limited testing phase, you can do so on the official Total War: ELYSIUM website.
Press Release
TOTAL WAR: ELYSIUM GAMEPLAY REVEALED
PROVE YOURSELF IN A LEGENDARY BATTLE FOR THE AGES
Friday, 1 May 2020 — Total War: ELYSIUM, the free-to-play collectible card game inspired by the award-winning strategy series, has unveiled the first footage of its immersive, tactical gameplay, where players strive to build masterful decks, dominate on the battlefield, and to become history’s greatest strategist.
ELYSIUM signals Total War’s expansion into new genres of gaming, whilst remaining true to the strategic formula which has defined the series for the past twenty years. Get the first look here: [LINK]Set in Elysium; City of Legends, ELYSIUM features a huge array of history’s pre-eminent generals, each with a unique playstyle such as the ranged tactics of Napoleon, the control-minded methods of Cao Cao, and the aggressive nature of Lagertha. Joining them in the fray of battle is an armada of historically inspired battle cards from throughout the ages, like the ferocious Jian Sword Guard, devastating Mangonels, supreme Trireme warships and much more.The exciting gameplay board gives countless options for the general in all of us, with dynamic battleline mechanics, midgame deck editing, and the new Daybreak mechanic bringing the feeling of the battlefield to the CCG Board. Featuring both single player and multiplayer modes, ELYSIUM will plunge CCG veterans and beginners alike into a battle for the ages!Players will be able to continue their quest to become history’s greatest strategist across multiple devices at home, work, or on the go. Starting this month, ELYSIUM will be available to play in limited testing phases on mobile platforms with a PC release to follow later this year. Sign up to take part in future testing opportunities here: https://www.totalwarelysium.com/sign-up.htmlFor more information on ELYSIUM and its testing stages, please visit the FAQ: https://www.totalwarelysium.com/faq.html
- Source:
- Total War: ELYSIUM
Comments