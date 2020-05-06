Today is finally the day Wunderlist dies, years after the Microsoft acquisition. Former users are encouraged to switch to Microsoft To Do, Wunderlist's spiritual successor as a Redmond product. To make the jump smoother on the last possible day, the company has added some more features known from Wunderlist, like overviews of your tasks for today, tomorrow, or the week ahead as well as new All and Completed smart lists.

Left: New options for Planned. Middle: Completed section. Right: New smart lists.

To Do version 2.17.158 has new Today, Tomorrow, and Week views on board, available through the Planned section of the app. When you enter it, a new filter option lets you choose which items you want to see. Microsoft has also added two new smart lists: All and Completed. Their names are pretty self-explanatory, and they can be activated via the app settings. Additionally, completed tasks now sit in their own section below active to-dos to keep things orderly and neat.

WHAT'S NEW v2.17.158

One of your top requests was for a Today, Tomorrow, and Week view. We listened, and today you’ll see big changes to the Planned list. One of your top requests was for a Today, Tomorrow, and Week view. We listened, and today you’ll see big changes to the Planned list. Want an overview of all your tasks? Introducing the All and Completed smart lists. You’ll now see all your open tasks or completed tasks grouped by list. Enable both in settings. We’ve moved your completed tasks to the bottom. Now you have easy access to the completed tasks without them getting in the way of your productivity. Other bug fixes and improvements.

You can download the latest version from the Play Store, but if it isn't available there for you just yet, you can also grab it from APK Mirror. Hopefully, the last-minute additions manage to appease even the most die-hard Wunderlist fan, but if you can't arrange yourself with To Do, you might be happy to hear that the founder behind Wunderlist is participating in the creation of a new product called Superlist. If you don't want to wait for that, we've also got a list of great alternatives besides To Do.