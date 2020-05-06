Google promised that we'd all be getting access to its Meet video conferencing service sometime in May, and today is that day. Google Meet's free video calling service is now live and available on the web for everyone.

Accessing it is as simple as going to meet.google.com, or via the Android app right here. There, you'll be prompted to either start your own meeting, or enter a meeting code. From inside a meeting, you can share a link with others and approve/deny folks that try to get in via that link — so you can be selective. You can also send invitations directly via email or Google contact names.

We gave the newly opened up service a quick test here at Android Police, and all worked as expected. Folks looking for a free Zoom alternative now have a pretty good choice in Google Meet.