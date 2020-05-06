Okay, so getting on a plane right now probably isn't the best idea, but Delta's Android app will be slightly better the next time you do take to the skies. The company just added support for biometric unlocking to its app, which includes the Pixel 4's face unlock.

Fly Delta v5.3 adds biometric unlock support for logging into your online account, on top of fixing a few bugs and improving app performance. The full changelog is below.

We've unlocked more options to pay with SkyMiles®! Now you can upgrade your seat and pay using your miles.

Biometric login is now available - simply use your face or fingerprint (device dependent) to quickly log into Fly Delta

Performance improvements & bug fixes.

The update is already widely rolling out on the Play Store, but we also have it on APKMirror.