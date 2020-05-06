Chromebooks are proving to be incredibly popular during the current coronavirus lockdown, and there's a reason for that. They're cheap (or, at least, they can be), and they're capable, especially for students and anyone working from home mostly on the web. There's no reason to buy a $2,000 MacBook Pro if you're just going to use Zoom, Gmail, and other web-based tools — especially if it saves you a few bucks. If you're in the market, here's a list of our favorites, and they're mostly in stock right now.

One thing that's worth noting now: Chromebook availability is a bigger problem right now. Again, they're very popular purchases during the lockdown, with stock for some models varying by the day and hour, so we can't guarantee everything on this list will be available to purchase, though we tried to update it with availability in mind.

This list is also obviously non-exhaustive. There are a lot of Chromebooks and Chromeboxes out there, and plenty of new hardware is always on the horizon, but these are our recommendations for the best Chrome OS-powered devices among a range of prices and utility categories.

The best ones to get

We had high hopes for Samsung's Galaxy Chromebook, but it was ultimately panned in reviews for having down-right terrible battery life. While we looked forward to adding it to our list, it didn't make the cut. That means our top choice hasn't changed.

Pixelbook Go

If you want a traditional laptop form factor, the new Pixelbook Go is a good (if slightly expensive) choice, packing in some of the best specs you can get, a lightweight design, good build quality, and one of the best keyboards out there. Processors range from Core M3 up to an i7, though there isn't too much reason to get the highest-end version if you don't plan on using it for development work or Linux apps.

The starting price of $650 might seem expensive for a Chromebook, and you can track down cheaper hardware on specs alone, but Google got many of the little details right, and we think that's worth the extra money. However, since this is a clamshell design, you shouldn't pick one up if you planned to use it as a 2-in-1 or tablet.

We also don't recommend the 4K, 256GB, i7-powered version. It's too expensive ($1,400), overkill for most folks in Chrome OS, and there are reports that the higher resolution display results in some performance stutters.

The EOL date for the Pixelbook Go (when it is expected to stop getting updates) is June 2026.

ASUS Chromebook Flip C436

If value isn't a point you'll be considering, then ASUS' latest C436 might be up your alley. Although it only comes with a 1080p screen (no high DPI options, like most other expensive Chromebooks), it otherwise packs quite a punch, with a 10th gen U-series Intel CPU, NVMe-based storage, and a sturdy magnesium alloy body.

The only potential drawbacks are price, which starts at $800, and battery life, which is poor for a Chromebook — though probably enough for working from home these days.

It isn't anywhere near as good of a value as the original C302, but ASUS' build quality is always premium, the processor in is among is fastest on this list, and you get a little more visual space to work in at 14" (though it's still, sadly, just 1080p).

The ASUS Flip C434 will stop getting updates in June 2028.

Lenovo Yoga Chromebook C630

Speaking of chonk, if you want the biggest screen possible, the 15.6" Lenovo Yoga Chromebook C630 is among the highest-end options out there. That huge, high-quality HD display (no longer available in 4K resolution) is paired with a solid and sturdy build, good keyboard, great performance (U-series 8th gen Intel), and a decent touchpad.

There are some drawbacks, though. You'll be paying a bit of a premium for the privilege, with prices starting around $700 (at the time of writing), and the platform it's based on is older, so it won't get updates quite so long as some other similarly priced models. It's also pretty heavy, fingerprint-prone, and bezel-icious.

The Lenovo Chromebook C630 will stop getting updates in June 2025.

Where to buy the Lenovo Yoga Chromebook C630 Amazon

Best Buy

Lenovo

Mid-range

Chromebooks generally aim for the lowest price possible, so until you get down under $300 or so, competition doesn't really heat up too much. That said, the selection has expanded recently at the mid-range price point, and we've got a couple of recommendations — but as prices get cheaper, good luck tracking down stock right now.

ASUS Chromebook C425

On paper, the C425, shares most of its specs with the more expensive C434, so it should offer a similar experience in a slightly different form-factor, and at a much cheaper price.

You get the same "NanoEdge" 14" 1080p display, an eighth-gen Core m3 CPU, and 64GB of storage, plus a bump to 8GB of RAM. What you give up is the convertible design — this is a clamshell-style laptop. It also swaps many of the aluminum parts for plastic to hit the cheaper price point.

While we can't guarantee the performance or experience will perfectly mimic the C434 it seems to be based on, the $370 price (at the time of writing) makes it a decent deal — if you can find one. They seem to be sold out most places.

The ASUS Chromebook C425 will stop getting updates in June 2026.

Where to buy the ASUS Chromebook C425 Amazon

CDW

Rakuten

Samsung Chromebook Plus V2

Samsung's Chromebook Plus V2 refresh comes with a few compromises compared to the original, stepping down the implicit V1's insane 2400x1600 display for a pedestrian 1080p panel, and cutting the mostly metal build quality for plastic. But, it's a reasonably powerful mid-range device, with an older Y-series Celeron and all the features you'd expect in a modern Chromebook.

Sure, you don't get the best build quality, but you do get a similar transforming form factor, a built-in stylus, and Linux/Android application support, and all for a decent price. You can check out our review of the LTE-equipped version for more details, as it's mostly the same (though we don't recommend it, given the higher price).

While we'd prefer if Samsung released a V3, the company is still selling the V2. Just don't buy it for more than $450, and even then, consider that it won't get any more updates in a mere four years.

The Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 will stop getting updates in June 2024, closer than other Chromebooks on this list.

Where to buy the Chromebook Plus V2 Amazon

Best Buy

Samsung

Alternatives

If you want a bigger Chromebook, HP's Chromebook 15 (which we haven't reviewed), might satisfy, though it's a bit expensive for what you get and a little underpowered. HP also offers way too many different SKUs that make it impossible to comparison shop — in turn, it also makes it hard to recommend one, as with stock going in and out, it can be hard to track down the right model at different retailers.

For some targeting this price point, a used but higher-end Chromebook or a discounted model from the next tier up may be the way to go.

Budget picks

The Chromebook ecosystem thrives at low prices, but cheap doesn't always mean good. There are a lot of inexpensive Chromebooks out there, but only a few we'd recommend.

Lenovo C340 (11")

I loved the Lenovo C330, and the company recently released an x86-based replacement: the 11" C340. While we haven't' had a chance to review it ourselves, it looks like it has most of the same features and hardware.

You get an Intel Celeron N4000, 4GB of RAM, and varying quantities of storage (32-64GB), plus an 11.6" 768p display, all for around $300, though different models and price gouging right now will vary. It's a 2-in-1 design, so you can use it as a tablet if you like.

Initially, I wasn't as interested in the C340 given its price increase, but now that the C330 is sold out most places, it's probably your best bet — though I think the C330 is a better buy, if you can find one. Also note, there are two screen sizes for this model number (thanks Lenovo). You'll want the 11" version, it's less expensive and a better buy, though admittedly smaller.

The Lenovo C330 will stop getting updates in June 2026.

Where to buy the Lenovo C340 Amazon

Best Buy

Lenovo 100E (2nd gen)

If all that matters when you get down to it is a Chromebook's price, then the $120-140 Lenovo 100E is probably the way to go — if you can find one. Compared to almost everything else on this list, it's under-spec'd and under-powered. It isn't a tablet, it's just a lowly laptop. You aren't getting many niceties on paper, just an 11.6" 1366 x 768 display, MediaTek chipset (you can pay more for an Intel, if you want), 4GB of RAM, and 16GB of storage — plus the obligatory keyboard, touchpad, and clamshell design.

You do get one actual benefit beyond saving money, though, and that's a durable design. This Chromebook may be cheap, but it was meant for education. It has a spill-resistant keyboard, reinforced design, and it's even explicitly drop-resistant up to 29". Between its ultra-low price and that beefy design, it's perfect for kids.

If you can find one, these run around $160-170, but stock is hard to come by these days with cheap Chromebooks everywhere sold out.

The Lenovo 100E (2nd gen) will stop getting updates in June 2025.

Where to buy the Lenovo 100E (2nd gen) Amazon

Best Buy

Alternatives

If you can spend a bit more, the ~$250 AMD-powered HP Chromebook 14 (and many of the other seemingly endless 14" HP Chromebook models) might be a better choice at a better price, but prices and support windows wildly vary, as does stock right now. Lenovo's S340-14 may also be a decent choice if you want something in a similar size.

Sales and discounts also sometimes bring ostensibly better devices into the budget category. Just be very careful to check dates for remaining software support at this price point, many promoted "deals" are often for Chromebooks on the cusp of or just past their last updates.

Tablets/slates:

It's a growing product category, but we have two picks among Chrome OS-powered tablets, though one is a pre-order.

Pixel Slate

Google's Pixel Slate has, objectively speaking, the best set of specs for any Chrome OS Tablet, with options covering the more recent m3 up to an i7 (all 8th-gen Y-series 5-7W CPUs), and one of the best screens you can get, crammed into an attractive and solidly built tablet. It even has good battery life and a unique fingerprint scanner.

At launch, the overall software experience was best described as "janky," though some claim most of those issues have since been resolved. Whether they have or not, it also sports some difficult ergonomics, the dubious benefit of a touch-first design on a previously mouse and keyboard-driven OS, and a very high price tag. Google has also canceled its plans for future Chrome OS-powered tablets, and though it claims it will continue to support the form factor, it's not a good sign for the future.

However, the Pixel Slate has been on crazy sale recently, available for under $450 at the time of writing. That's a crazy value that makes it much easier to recommend — though you'll still need to get a keyboard, and Brydge is doing a crazy sale there, too.

The Pixel Slate will stop getting updates in June 2026.

Lenovo Duet

We haven't had a chance to review this yet — no one has. It's only available right now for pre-order. But, on paper, the Duet is a decent value and could be a good Chromebook.

It packs a small but high resolution 10.1" 1920x1200 display, 128GB of storage, and 4GB of RAM. It's powered by a MediaTek Helio P60T, so we aren't sure yet what performance might be like. A 7180mAh battery should provide decent juice for it, though. And it's a tablet first, with a Surface-like design that includes a keyboard folio/case and kickstand.

There are a lot of questions surrounding the product, but in the absence of any deal-breaking issues, it could easily be our #2 pick — by default, unfortunately. There aren't a lot of good Chrome OS tablets period.

It's a risk, but if you're willing to take it, you can pre-order one for just $300.

Where to buy the Lenovo Duet Best Buy

Alternatives

Should you want to push just a tiny bit cheaper, the HP Chromebook x2 is a decent alternative, though it's a bit older now, and most retailers have stopped selling it.

Box/desktop

The selection of Chromeboxes is dwindling, and prices on old models (like our previous recommendation) are inexplicably rising. In that case, there's really only one affordable option left.

ASUS Chromebox 3

We haven't had a chance to review the ASUS Chromebox 3, but most Chromeboxes these days share a common hardware platform — it should be pretty similar to the others of its generation we've used. Starting at around $270, it's also one of the only really affordable models left in the apparently declining Chrome OS desktop market.

That base model gets you a very dated Celeron 3865U, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, 802.11ac Wi-Fi, and Gigabit Ethernet, plus USB Type-C support. If you step it up to $430, you can get a Core i3 processor paired with the same specs, and 8GB of RAM is another $40 on top of that.

The ASUS Chromebox 3 will stop getting updates in June 2025.

Honorable mention

Some older Chromebooks are still good options, especially if you can pick one up used, but they don't compare to more recent models. The Google Pixelbook is still king when it comes to build quality, and packs pretty great specs, but its fixed sky-high price tag finally pushed it off this list. Some other older Chromebooks nabbed at the right price could be a good deal. Just be sure to check the end of life date if you pick one up.

We have reviewed plenty of other Chromebooks and Chromeboxes favorably, but a list of the "best" sadly can't include everything, and we're sorry if your favorite Chromebook didn't make the cut.