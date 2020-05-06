With seemingly no fanfare at all, Google has updated the Android 11 page on its developer site with news about the Beta release for the next big OS version. It's coming on June 3, and there will be a special launch show on YouTube to make up for the lack of Google I/O this year.

The Beta Launch Show will aim to include all of the same news, updates, and announcements that would usually be shared by the Android team in person at Google's Mountain View campus on the Shoreline Amphitheater stage during an I/O keynote. With the coronavirus pandemic putting an end to Google's annual developer conference just like it has so many other major events, this is as much as we could hope for. Check out the teaser video for the show below. The trailer is currently unlisted on YouTube, suggesting this announcement may well have gone out earlier than planned.

It looks like there's going to be a Q&A segment with Android VP Dave Burke and Senior Director of Product Management Stephanie Cuthbertson on hand to answer your questions. Tweet at Android Developers using #AskAndroid for a chance to have your question discussed during the show. There's not a whole lot else to go on right now, but we've already covered plenty of potential and probable Android 11 features in the three previews that have been released so far. We had expected the Beta to come in May but it looks like Google is a little behind schedule — that's understandable given the circumstances.