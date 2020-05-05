The Pixelbook Go is a very pleasant little laptop, but starting at $649, it's also pricey for a Chromebook. But right now at Best Buy (or Best Buy's eBay storefront, if you'd prefer), you can nab a refurbished model for significantly less — $520, which represents a savings of $129.

Google's latest laptop has a lot going for it: charming design, premium build quality, and great battery life. It also performs as well as you'd need a Chromebook to. When we reviewed it last fall, our main hangup was MSRP — but $520 feels much more fair for what you're getting here.

It's "Geek Squad Certified Refurbished," which means Best Buy has looked it over and determined it's fit for sale. It does still come with a 90-day warranty, though, so short of very late buyer's remorse, there's not much risk involved. You can hit either of the links below to pick one up.