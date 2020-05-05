If you've enrolled your Samsung flagship Android phone onto Samsung Premium Care, there's good news for the month of May: screen repair deductibles have been reduced for any job that can be dispatched at a uBreakiFix location.

The deductible, usually $99, has gone down to $29 from May 1 to June 1 — Samsung may consider extending the offer as it gauges demand. This applies to any Galaxy S or Galaxy Note phone on Premium Care. The promotional rate also requires customers to drive to a local uBreakiFix store. If they aren't comfortable with going inside the store, they can call the branch when they arrive in the parking lot for curbside assistance.

The program, provided through Asurion, was introduced in 2017 and is available to sign up at time of purchase on Samsung.com or within the following 30 days if bought elsewhere by accessing the Samsung Members app once the phone is set up. It costs $12 per month for Galaxy S and Note phones and up to three claims can be redeemed in a year over the next 3 years.

You can initiate a claim by heading to this page.