Doom Eternal launched on Stadia in March — notably day and date with consoles and PC. We reviewed it and found that it not only performs admirably on Google's gaming platform, but it's also generally a ton of fun. If you've been waiting to jump in because you're averse to full-price Stadia games, now's your chance: it's currently $44.99 (that's $15 off).
The Deluxe Edition — which includes some DLC and cosmetics — is also 25 percent off, down from $89.99 to $67.49. If you don't have any other platform to play Eternal on, this is a great opportunity to get in on the action — especially since Stadia Pro is still currently free.
There are a bunch of other fresh discounts this week, too. Here's the full list:
- Doom Eternal – $44.99 ($15 off)
- Doom Eternal Deluxe – $67.49 ($22.50 off)
- Grid Ultimate Upgrade – $12.50 ($12.49 off)
- Lost Words: Beyond the Page – $10.04 ($4.95 off)
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey - Standard – $19.80 ($40.19 off)
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey - Ultimate – $39.60 ($80.39 off)
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey - Season Pass – $20 ($19.99 off)
- Monster Energy Supercross 3 – $35.99 ($24 off)
