Doom Eternal launched on Stadia in March — notably day and date with consoles and PC. We reviewed it and found that it not only performs admirably on Google's gaming platform, but it's also generally a ton of fun. If you've been waiting to jump in because you're averse to full-price Stadia games, now's your chance: it's currently $44.99 (that's $15 off).

The Deluxe Edition — which includes some DLC and cosmetics — is also 25 percent off, down from $89.99 to $67.49. If you don't have any other platform to play Eternal on, this is a great opportunity to get in on the action — especially since Stadia Pro is still currently free.

