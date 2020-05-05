Dolphin is an incredibly popular emulator for the Nintendo Wii and GameCube, and the Android version has been improving more and more lately. The app recently gained dark mode support, and now more features from the desktop emulator are coming to mobile.

The Dolphin team recently published a blog post explaining all of the new changes implemented over the past month, and the biggest news is that Android TV support is once again functional. The emulator previously crashed at startup on devices running Android TV 9.0 Pie or higher, due to a type of deprecated popup that has since been removed.

Dolphin has also brought SD card emulation to the Android app, which is used extensively by the Super Smash Bros. Brawl community for loading mods. You can also now install WAD files from your device to an emulated Wii console, allowing more WiiWare games to work. Finally, Wii remote settings can be applied without relaunching the Dolphin app.

The blog post also outlined some general changes to emulation across all platforms. Playing local multiplayer games over an online connection has been improved, games like Super Paper Mario have fewer graphical issues, and so on.

Dolphin on the Play Store has already been updated to version 5.0-11991, so all of the above changes are already available without sideloading a nightly build. You can read more about last month's updates from the blog post in the source link.

