Xiaomi introduced the latest iteration of its Android skin MIUI 12 last week. Along with a slew of UI and privacy improvements, the company also showed off new planet-themed "super" wallpapers. As XDA Developers reports, their forum member linuxct has already extracted three of them and made them compatible with most phones running Android 8.1 or above, including Xiaomi devices thanks to a package name change.

All three wallpapers function similarly. On your lockscreen, you'll see a 3D model of Earth or Mars, and once you unlock, an incredibly fast zoom animation takes you to an object of interest – a forest or a glacier on Earth, and a mountain range on Mars. When you unlock your phone right away with a fingerprint reader, you'll still see the zoom part of the animation.

Left: Forest. Middle: Glacier. Right: Mars.

Personally, I think the wallpapers and their extremely fast animations are a little over the top, but to each their own — you can grab the live wallpapers from APK Mirror if you'd like to check them out. Once you've installed them, they'll be accessible via your phone's wallpaper picker. If you can't find them there, try downloading Google's Wallpapers app and scroll all the way down.