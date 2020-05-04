This story was originally published and last updated .
After having an early run elsewhere around the world, Samsung is preparing to inundate the U.S. market with a half-dozen lower-cost smartphones this year — including the company's first cut-price 5G phones. Two of those phones are launching tomorrow: the Galaxy A01 and the Galaxy A51.
From left: Galaxy A01, Galaxy A51 (LTE)
The A51 is already on sale in parts of Europe as well as India. It features an 6.5" Infinity-O AMOLED display (with selfie camera punched in the top-center of it), an in-display fingerprint sensor, four rear cameras (a 48MP main, 12MP ultra-wide, 5MP macro, and 5MP depth sensor), and a 4,000mAh battery. In the U.S., it will be equipped with 4GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage, and support for microSD cards up to 512GB. Other region-specific specs are to be detailed. Pricing begins at $400.
Joining along is the Galaxy A01, which has a 5.7" 720p+ display, a teardrop-style notch, a 13MP rear camera, 2MP depth sensor, a 5MP selfie camera, and a 3,000mAh battery. It'll cost $110 from unlocked phone sellers.
Both phones will be available unlocked from Samsung and other retailers starting April 9.
AT&T and Xfinity Mobile details
AT&T has announced it's selling the Galaxy A51 starting today for $400 on a 30-month installment plan or $360 with a 2-year contract. As most stores are closed, customers will want to order online via the link below and opt for free express shipping, curbside pickup at an open location, or local delivery in select markets. AT&T-locked devices will also be available at Walmart stores starting May 19.
Xfinity Mobile has the A51 on pre-order today for delivery on May 8 for the same $400. Existing customers can get $100 off this or another Galaxy A phone if their add a new line while new customers can get the same discount by porting their number.
Free Galaxy Buds with purchase from Samsung
Samsung is offering customers a free pair of Galaxy Buds with the purchase of an unlocked Galaxy A51 on its site and on Amazon for a limited time. If you choose to buy direct, there's up to $220 of trade-in credit in play — though you'd be giving up a good-condition Galaxy Note9 or iPhone X for that amount — and also 2 months of free YouTube Premium.
From left: Galaxy A11, Galaxy A21
Samsung also teased out devices that it intends to release this summer. Here are the highlights:
- Galaxy A11: 6.4" HD+ Infinity-O display, three rear cameras, 4,000mAh battery, 32GB internal storage - $180
- Galaxy A21: 6.5" HD+ Infinity-O display, four rear cameras (including macro), 4,000mAh battery with 15W wired charging - $250
- Galaxy A51 5G: self-explanatory upgrade, microSD support up to 1TB - $500
- Galaxy A71 5G: 6.7" AMOLED display, four rear cameras (including a 64MP unit) and 5G - $600
Galaxy A71
