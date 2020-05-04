Samsung released the Galaxy Tab S5e last year, filling a niche that Samsung seemingly made for itself. Despite that, it's reviewed extremely well with users, and maintains the quality and build we all expect of Samsung by now. If you're in the market for a tablet, the company has made a major MSRP cut for the 128GB version.

The Galaxy Tab S5e has a 10.5" OLED display, a 7,040mAh battery, 4GB of RAM on models with 64GB of internal storage, and 6GB of RAM on the 128GB models. It's thin, light, snappy, and the perfect size to binge your media on; snap on a keyboard and you have a perfectly serviceable work-device as well.