Rayark International is probably best known for its rhythm game series Cytus, though its action RPG Implosion - Never Lose Hope is also a very well-known title. Of course, the Cytus series isn't the developer's only rhythm game. The piano-based rhythm title DEEMO is also a major hit, and so it has amassed over 5-million installs on Android since its release in 2013. After seven years, it's now clear that a sequel is in the works, and it was recently listed on the Play Store for pre-registration, along with a secondary title called Soul of Eden, which is a card-based RTS.

First up is DEEMO II, and I have to say the above trailer gives off a serious Studio Ghibli vibe. Clearly, the animation within the title is top-notch, though the gorgeous trailer conveniently leaves out any glimpse of gameplay, leaving everyone guessing how the title will look in action. Few details are offered on the Play Store listing, or the announcement page on Rayark's website, though we do know you'll play the part of a girl who teams up with a ghost-like being to save the world. Sadly there's no word how the rhythm-based gameplay will play, so it's looking like it's still early days for the development of DEEMO II. Of course, if you'd like to pre-reg to receive a notification the day it's officially launched, you can do so through the Play Store widget below.

Next up is Rayark's card-based RTS Soul of Eden, and the above trailer luckily shows off some of the title's gameplay. Much like any free-to-play card-based RTS on the Play Store, it looks like you'll use cards to call troops to auto fight on the battlefield in Soul of Eden, all to see who can take down their opponent's forces first. We know there will be over 100 cards to select from when creating your deck, and each deck can contain 30 cards. We also know you'll have four factions to choose from when building your team, and each faction will offer different playstyles. So much like DEEMO II above, if you'd like to receive a notification the day Soul of Eden is officially released on the Play Store, feel free to pre-reg through the Play Store widget below.