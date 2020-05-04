While otherwise outstanding, OnePlus’s latest flagship pair was shipped with some software bugs and display-related issues, as pointed out in our reviews. The company has so far fixed a few of those initial hiccups via a couple of pre- and post-release updates. While we're still waiting on a few fixes, a new OxygenOS update is rolling out to both the 8 and 8 Pro, bringing along a handful of general fixes and improvements — though the so-called "black crush" screen problem remains as-is.
This stable build focuses on the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro’s cameras by change volume, improving the selfie cam’s shooting experience and the ability to detect dirt on rear lenses. However, OnePlus hasn’t detailed what exactly the former upgrade does. It also includes a handful of undefined system and network stability enhancements (we noted some issues with mesh Wi-Fi connectivity in our time with the phone).
The previous update came out a little over a week back and included a longer list of fixes, counting in the optimizations for display effects.
An OS update, due out in May, was expected to fix the crushed black issue on OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro’s screens, but it doesn't look like this is it. Since we’re just days into the month, OnePlus may push it out in the coming weeks. Until then, you can get this version 10.5.6 for the 8 Pro and version 10.5.5 (or 10.5.4 in EU) for the smaller OnePlus 8, both weighing around 123MB, through official channels.
Comments