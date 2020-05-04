Google Search is beginning to highlight YouTube Music as a streaming option when it comes to queries about artists.

It now joins other streaming services such as Deezer, Spotify, and even YouTube video as destinations in the Listen box.

Images: José

Google recently integrated YouTube Music as a link to listen for searches about albums. It has yet to do so for individual songs.

If YouTube Music is to eventually supplant Play Music as Android's first choice for music player, it better have everything in place for it to try and succeed.