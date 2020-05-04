You probably already have a few devices that support USB Power Delivery fast charging, but the wall adapters for some of them can get unwieldy — especially most of the ones that come with laptops. If you're looking for something more compact, or just a spare to have around when you need it, Aukey's small 60W charger is now just $24.49 right now on Amazon.

This wall adapter uses gallium nitride (GaN) GaNFast technology to achieve such a small size. USB Power Delivery devices like MacBooks, Pixels, Galaxy phones, Nintendo Switches, and so on can charge at up to 60W. There's also a USB Type-A port, but when you use both it and the Type-C connector at the same time, the maximum rate on the Type-C port drops to 45W.

You can get the charger from the link below. The discount is only applied when you enter coupon code FOHNPE8G at checkout.