Pixel phones, or more specific, the Pixel Launcher, comes with a neat widget that gives you an overview of the weather, the current date, upcoming appointments, and commute estimates. Google even includes a basic version of this widget for everyone else, but it's not as capable as the Pixel Launcher solution — colors don't adjust to the background, and you can't change the size of the text. Another Widget changes that and adds a ton of features on top, and after 2.5 years without updates, the developer has finally pushed version 2 to the Play Store. It includes dearly needed bug fixes and new capabilities.

The update gives you a ton of new features and has been rewritten from the ground up to squash bugs and improve performance. There's a new UI and logo, dark theme support, options for custom date formats, a digital clock that can sit on top of the rest of the widget, and bug fixes. You can configure the widget to look exactly like Google's, but the customization options allow you to build something that suits your Android skin or your taste better. Just keep in mind that you need to register with OpenWeather for weather information because Google deprecated its respective API.

Another Widget v2 changelog

The application has been entirely rewritten in its every piece of code to improve the performances and fix every problem you found out in these years. Thanks to all of you that have supported me. The application has been entirely rewritten in its every piece of code to improve the performances and fix every problem you found out in these years. Thanks to all of you that have supported me. New Features:

Fresh new UI (and logo)

Dark theme support

Custom date format

Multi events switcher

Digital Clock Bugfixes:

Fix automatic updates broken on Android 8+ (events will update in ~10 minutes)

Add text font material colors

Fix custom applications selection

The update to version 2.0.4 should be live on the Play Store already, but if you can't see it there, you can also get the app from APK Mirror. Let's hope the developer stays more active from now on, though as long as the app is running smoothly and bug-free, there's probably not a lot that needs to be changed in the near future.