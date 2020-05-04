Welcome to Monday, everyone. Typically at the start of the week, there's more than a few sales available that popped up over the weekend, but today I have a boatload of apps and games to share. So make sure you don't miss out on the sales for Peace, Death!, Rebuild, and Gunslugs 2, three quality games that can be picked up today for less than a cup of coffee. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 18 temporarily free and 84 on-sale apps and games for the end of the week.
Free
Apps
- Subtract Fractions Trainer $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
- English Dictionary Premium $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- BioCazaMobile - Sport and Commercial Hunting $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- BioCítricos - Management for citrus crops $5.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- BioEquidos - Manage your Equine livestock. $4.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- BioPescaMobile - Sport and Commercial Fishing $6.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- BioRabbits - Manage your Rabbit cattle. $4.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Fnetchat Messenger : With Free Video & Audio Call $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Maxytube Pro $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Modbus Monitor Advanced $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Expense Tracker: How much can I spend? Premium $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Meeting Notes Taker - Recorder, memo and minutes $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Pro QR & Barcode Scanner PDF417 scanner, reader $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- RIDBC Auslan Tutor $15.68 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Superscript numeric keypad $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Partiture Live - Complete Musicians' App $10.00 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Superflual English Dictionary - English Dictionary $10.00 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Dead Bunker 2 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Infinity Heroes VIP : Idle RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- King Rivals Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Lemegeton Master Edition $9.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Lophis Roguelike:Card RPG game,Darkest Dungeon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Calc Fast $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Crazy Halloween Puzzle $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Idle Poo Factory VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- iLinear ⭐ Mind Challenge ⭐ Draw Your Path $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Sword Knights : Idle RPG (Magic) $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Sword Warriors Premium: Heroes Fight - Epic Action $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- WoodBox $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- College Days - Summer Break $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Dungeon Corporation VIP: An auto-farming RPG game! $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Kamikazee Dice Score Card $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- NEW Math puzzles 2 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Oh My Wordz Trivia Game, Anagram Words & Math Quiz $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- 8 Guns Portals $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Dungeon Shooter : The Forgotten Temple $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Farm - Animal Sounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Jungle - Animal Sounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- League of Stickman 2-Sword Demon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Mystery Tiles $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Playtime 🌟 3 games for kids $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Preschool 🦊Memory Match 🐔 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Superhero Robot Premium: Hero Fight - Offline RPG $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Laser Labyrinth $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Space Shooter: Alien vs Galaxy Attack (Premium) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Chess Art for Kids (No Ads) - Bagatur Engine $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Cooking Quest VIP : Food Wagon Adventure $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Devil Twins: Super VIP $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Hero Evolution : SP $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- NEW Logic & Math Puzzles PRO 2020 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Zombie Age 3 Premium: Rules of Survival $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Amethlion - open world RPG adventure! $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- Black Pie Theme for EMUI 9 / 9.1 /10 Huawei/Honor $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Oscuro Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- TranspaRED EMUI 10 Theme for Huawei and Honor $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Falling Flowers Red - Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Prism Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- 24 cities | Xperia™ Theme - every hour one city $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in ?
- Back to Lollipop Xperia Theme for those who boring $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in ?
- cell pattern | Xperia™ Theme $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in ?
- dark | Xperia™ Theme $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in ?
- Golden lines | Xperia™ Theme $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in ?
- love | Xperia™ Theme $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in ?
Sale
Apps
- Gym Coach | Gym Trainer workout for Beginners Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 8 hours
- 3D Charts Pro $2.95 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Screenshot Pro - Quick Capture $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Contact Manager $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- File Translator Pro $25.99 -> $14.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- ICD-11 Disease Codes Pro $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- KReader PRO: kindle read all formats (no Ads) $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- Password Manager+: Cloud Backup & Fingerprint $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- Password Manager $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- 3D Human Brain + $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Brain Boosting Foods + $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- IMPROVE YOUR MEMORY PLUS $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Ottoman Empire History Plus $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Text Editor Pro $16.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- World Map - Atlas Plus $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Lucidly Pro: Dream Journal & Lucid Dreaming Helper $4.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Math Studio $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- AC Calculator Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Compressor HP Pro $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- PDF Utility - PDF Tools - PDF Reader $1.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in ?
- ProGo App - Productive goals $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
Games
- SUBURBIA City Building Game $6.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Freebloks VIP $3.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- I was rebuilt $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Gunslugs 2 $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Harvest Moon: Light of Hope $14.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- HARVEST MOON:Seeds Of Memories $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Story of a Gladiator $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Green Project $5.49 -> $3.84; Sale ends in 5 days
- CRAZY CHICKEN strikes back $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- The Lonely Hacker $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- HDBrain Optical Illusions Plus $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Dark Quest $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Dragon Castle: The Board Game $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- ACCESS CODE: HEAVEN $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- DRAW CHILLY $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dungeon Escape $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Lumberjack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Peace, Death! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Perchang $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Storm Rush $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Warhammer Quest 2: The End Times $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- ZombieVital DG $12.99 -> $7.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- BotSumo: Battle Arena 2-player $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Braveland Wizard $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- ColEm Deluxe - Complete ColecoVision Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Cooking Trip $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- DayD: Through time $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Gleam of Fire Plus+ $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Front Armies [RTS] $2.99 -> $1.89; Sale ends in 7 days
- Hot Guns $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Katy & Bob: Cake Café $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Lost Artifacts: Golden Island $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Rebuild $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Rebuild 3: Gangs of Deadsville $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Royal Roads $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Stormhill Mystery: Family Shadows (Full) $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Lion's Song $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Dungelot Shattered Lands $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Million Onion Hotel $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Party Hard Go $6.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in ?
- The Ghost Town $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- BlackSánPink Circle | Xperia™ Theme $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Bucin Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Clady Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
Comments