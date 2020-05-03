Google Home speakers have become common household items over the last few years, and if you're looking to replace your old one, upgrade from a Mini, or add another to a new room, this is your week: almost every retailer has them on sale for just $30, a full $70 off their regular price.

Google has been constantly working on improving and tweaking the Home ecosystem, recently letting you adjust the sensitivity of your device's "Ok Google" listening, and including a separate volume level setting for the assistant's voice, so they're not screaming at you at the volume of your music. Now, it seems Google's next step is moving more units into homes, as the Home — as well as several other Google products — are on sale everywhere this week.

Google Home Smart Speaker - $30 ($70 off)

Google Store, Best Buy, Walmart, Target

If you already own your share of Google Home speakers — or you're looking for something with a bit more oomph — these larger Google Home hubs and speakers are also on sale - though not as drastically as the original Home speaker.

Google Nest Hub - $80 ($50 off)

Google Store, Best Buy, Walmart, Target

Google Nest Hub Max - $199 ($30 off)

Google Store, Best Buy, Walmart, Target

Google Home Max - $249 ($50 off)

Google Store, Best Buy, Walmart, Target

This is an excellent opportunity to stock up on easy and useful gifts, as you'll be hard-pressed to match the $30 deal for Google Homes anytime soon.