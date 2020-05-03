Welcome to the roundup of the new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so. Today I have the arrival of Riot's collectible card game Legends of Runeterra, a new Five Nights at Freddy's spinoff, and the sequel to Kingdom: New Lands. So without further ado, here are the more notable Android games released during the week of April 27th, 2020.

Games

Legends of Runeterra

Android Police coverage: Legends of Runeterra is a new League of Legends card game, out now

Legends of Runeterra is a collectible card game from Riot Games, and while the genre isn't as popular as it once was, there still appears to be a fanbase for this sort of game. For the most part, the title is balanced well, and online matches are often pretty fair, though the fact that you can purchase as many cards as you like (a recent change) means the game could be considered pay-to-win.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $4.99 - $49.99

Ultimate Custom Night

Android Police coverage: Ultimate Custom Night is a Five Nights at Freddy's spinoff that's finally made its way to Android

Ultimate Custom Night has been ported to Android, and it's a mashup title that contains fifty selectable animatronic characters from the Five Nights at Freddy's series, and you can also set your difficulty level, which makes this a survival adventure that should suit just about anyone's skill level. Basically, Ultimate Custom Night takes the best aspects from previous games and wraps it up in a highly customizable setup, so it should easily appeal to fans of the franchise as well as newcomers.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / IAPs $4.99 per item

Kingdom Two Crowns

Android Police coverage: Indie adventure game Kingdom Two Crowns lands on Android for $10

Kingdom Two Crowns is the followup to the indie adventure game Kingdom: New Lands, and it brings with it a new co-op mode as well as a launch event that stars a few characters from Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night. The devs have also added a new campaign mode to the sereis, which means there is more structure to this release over the first title. So if you're looking to delve into a new kingdom builder, Kingdom Two Crowns is about as good as it gets.

Monetization: $9.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Levelhead

Android Police coverage: Butterscotch Shenanigans DIY platformer Levelhead lands on Android for $7

Levelhead is the latest release from Butterscotch Shenanigans, a competent dev with a wicked sense of humor. More or less, Levelhead is similar to Mario Maker, in that you get to create your own levels as part of the game's primary mechanic. Interestingly Levelhead offers a unique take on rating these levels, and so the more you play everyone else's content, the better the placement for your user-made levels. So essentially, the more you play, the more chances you have of people noticing your content, which should make for a solid rotation of levels to play through for everyone.

Monetization: $6.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Anti Pong

I stumbled across Anti Pong on the iOS gaming subreddit last weekend and was pleased to discover the game was also available on Android, and so I tried it out. If you couldn't tell by the name, this is a game where you'll avoid a ball, and that's because your paddle is made up of separate blocks, and will whittle away every time the ball bounces off your blocks. Ultimately, this is a game that combines Pong with Breakout, and the result is an enjoyable title that's fun solo, or locally with friends.

Monetization: $0.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Wanderlust: Transsiberian

Wanderlust: Transsiberian is the latest chapter in the Wanderlust: Travel Stories collection, and it's a standalone release, not to be confused with the Steam version that requires the core game. In this text-based adventure game you'll get to travel along the Trans-Siberian railway, and your choices are yours to make, so whether you enjoy interacting with others, or keeping to yourself, you can do so in this release, which results in a tailored experience, not to mention, enhanced replayability.

Monetization: $1.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Hyperspace Delivery Service

Hyperspace Delivery Service has been available as a testing release on Android for some time now, but this week marks the official launch on Android. The game plays like the classic adventure game Oregon Trail, but of course, you're in space, and luckily the story contains a boatload of humor, which really rounds out this sci-fi-centric adventure game.

Monetization: $3.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Surviving Titan

Surviving Titan is a 2D survival game that plays in a top-down view. This means it's an open-world experience, and much like Crashlands, you're stranded on an alien planet with a robot helper. Similarities aside, this is a fun little survival game, and since it's a premium release, you won't have to worry about any in-app purchases ruining your fun.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Samsara Room

Samsara Room is a free release from Rusty Lake and used to exist as a web-based game, which means it's the predecessor to the Rusty Lake universe. As you would expect, Samsara Room is a point and click adventure, and it mostly plays like an escape room game. So if you'd like to celebrate Rusty Lake's fifth anniversary in style, you should pick up Samsara Room post haste. After all, the game is free.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Well-Beings: Wellness for Kids

Well-Beings: Wellness for Kids comes from Kuato Studios, the same people behind the Marvel Hero Tales educational game. As you would expect, Well-Beings is also an educational release, and it offers a mini-game collection built around 100 mood-boosting and motivational tasks. Ideally, these tasks will teach your kid how to relax while also teaching them how to be mindful of other's moods. Something I'm sure many parents would be very keen on teaching their kids during self-quarantine.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Don't Break The Robot

Don't Break The Robot is a fun little puzzle game where you're tasked with drawing the most direct path to your goal, but the thing is, you also have to light up every green platform along the way. Of course, many obstacles lay in wait, and so you'll have to think on your feet to find the best routes available without dying. There are fifty levels to solve that are split up between five separate worlds, which should keep players busy for a good while.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Blend It 3D

When our dear leader Artem tells me a game is popular, I listen, and so it would appear that this blending game is a hot commodity. Like most casual games, this is a title that's supported by advertisements, though you can remove these ads through an in-app purchase if you find them bothersome. More or less, it will be your job to mix drinks in a blender by shoving objects in that blender to fill the glass to each line. It's a simple setup, and it makes for an enjoyable timewaster.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $2.99 a piece

Crowd Bomber

Crowd Bomber is a Voodoo release, and so the title contains advertisements, though you can remove these ads through a single in-app purchase. Typically Voodoo offers casual games, and Crowd Bommer is no different, though it is at least a unique release. You see, it will be your job to paint all of the NPCs in each level, and in order to coat them all, you'll have to carefully shoot paint on enough NPCs so they'll spread the paint to anyone left unscathed.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $2.99 a piece

Fancade

Fancade is a mini-game collection app that contains many different genres of games. You can jump from a simple card game to then try your hand at a driving game or a 3D puzzle. You can also build your own games that can be shared with the player base. Keep in mind, some of the listed mini-games will charge you a small amount of in-game currency to unlock them. You can purchase this currency through a few different in-app purchases, but you can also earn it by watching advertisements.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $9.99

Mecha Tank Arena

Mecha Tank Arena is a twin-stick shooter, not that you'd know that from the Play Store description or the title's screenshots. I don't know why developers are so scared to actually explain their games or show illustrative screenshots, but it sure is a trend I wish more devs would ignore. Essentially the game plays as a level-based twin-stick shooter where you'll shoot baddies and bosses in order to earn upgrades and buffs so that you can advance even further.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $44.99

Area F2 - Global Launch

Area F2 - Global Launch is a generic interpretation of Rainbow Six Siege for mobile, so as you would expect, this is a shooter that contains its fair share of in-app purchases. Beyond the questionable monetization, it would appear that the devs have successfully cloned the primary mechanics of Rainbow Six Siege, and so this shooter can be fun, as long as you don't expect quality support or polished graphics.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $49.99

Royal Crown

Man, if you thought the launch of a CCG this week was a little late to the party, wait until you get ahold of this MOBA. Sure, MOBAs are pretty much a dying trend on mobile at this point, but that sure didn't stop LINE Games from launching the latest generic MOBA to contain an anime theme on the Play Store. Another misstep is the fact that MOBAs rely on a mass of players for matchmaking, of which the player base for this new title is way too small for people to be able to jump into enjoyable matches easily. Hopefully, that will change soon, but for now, the game needs to be polished further, and definitely needs a larger player base.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $2.49 - $84.99

Subscribe to My Adventure is an RPG that simulates what it would be like to start your own social media empire. You'll begin as a newbie streamer, and you'll have to work your way up the ranks by gaining attention and subscriptions, just as you would in real life. So far, reviews for the game are pretty positive, though many users mention that the title's currency is difficult to earn, stalling advancement. It would also seem that the game is suffering from translation issues, and so cut off text can lead to problems with advancement as well. Hopefully, these obstacles are addressed in short order, because it's an alright RPG otherwise, despite the greedy monetization.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $99.99

