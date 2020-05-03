There are more than a few Android applications for connecting to remote servers/PCs over the SSH protocol. Even though JuiceSSH has gone nearly three years without a single update, and even longer since the last major upgrade, it has remained a popular choice with many. Thankfully, JuiceSSH 3.0 is now rolling out with several key improvements.

JuiceSSH 3.0, which lead developer Paul Maddox says he was able to finish thanks to the current quarantine, ships with official support for both Android 10 and its system-wide dark theme toggle (though can also select a theme manually from the app settings). The app also no longer requires several permissions. The full changelog is below.

Support for Android 10

Added Dark Mode

Local Terminal, Telnet and Mosh connections now work on Android 10

JuiceSSH no longer requires lots weird and wonderful Android permissions

Fixed home screen shortcuts on Android Oreo and above

Fixed TeamShare crash when inviting new team members

Importing private keys now uses native Android file picker, so it can import from Google Drive and other supported sources

Show the popup keyboard (with Ctrl, Alt, Arrows, etc) by default when launching a session

Updated EC2Link with the latest AWS regions

The new update is still in the early stages of rolling out on the Play Store, so if you can't access it yet, feel free to grab the APK from APKMirror.