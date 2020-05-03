If you've ever been camping and lost the power to your tunes or flashlights, experienced a protracted blackout at home, or needed to power devices outside that were out of reach of any outlets, you know how irritating that can be in today's tech-based world. Luckily, you can alleviate that frustration with a portable battery, and there's a monster on sale this week: Rocksolar's 100W Portable Power station, down to just $122 on Woot.

The Rocksolar Portable Power Station comes equipped with a 222Wh battery that's self-cooling so it doesn't overheat while it's charging multiple devices at once. Despite the battery capacity, it weighs a meager 4 pounds and sports a handle for easy lugging around. It has a charge port for almost anything you can dream up: two 100W AC outputs, 3 DC ports, 3 USB Type-A ports, and 2 USB Type-C ports, including a Quick Charge 3.0 port. There's also an LED flashlight built into the unit itself.

A battery this big will take a significant amount of time to charge — around 10 hours — but you can also charge as you go with a sold-separately solar panel. If you spend any significant amount of time outdoors or on camping trips, this is an excellent investment for your travels. This deal lasts until May 12th or until the units have sold out.