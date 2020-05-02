Google's Pixel 4a is now imminent: we believe the phone's launch will occur in a matter of weeks, and as its release approaches, the information we have about this phone only grows. In fact, we'd say there's really very little we don't know about the 4a. So, we've compiled all that knowledge here, with all of the relevant, credible, and interesting stuff that's been leaked about Google's upcoming mid-ranger. In short, we expect the Google Pixel 4a will stick to the formula that made the 3a such a fan favorite, but if you're expecting big new features and upgrades, you might be disappointed.

What will it look like?

Between CAD-based renders, in-person photos, and videos, we have a very good idea of what to expect from the Pixel 4a, physically.

Some folks in Cuba even managed to get their hands on one for an early "review," showing off the phone from almost every angle and giving us a glimpse of the (presumably pre-production) software experience and camera, too:

Physically, it looks something like a lovechild between the current Pixel 3a and Google's recent Pixel 4, featuring what looks like an all-plastic curved unibody and a Pixel 4-style square camera bump — which still looks like it only houses a single camera.

Bezels are just about gone as the phone picks up a nearly edge-to-edge screen, sporting one of those newfangled "hole-punch" or "pinhole" designs, with a front-facing camera embedded right beneath the display in the top left corner.

A rear-mounted fingerprint sensor lies around back, which, together with the front bezels, indicates there's no secure infrared camera-based face unlock (as with the Pixel 4).

We've seen leaks showing the phone in the usual white and black colorways, and we expect the wildcard may be a light blue hue of some kind (according to YouTuber Dave Lee).

Measurements for the Pixel 4a clock in at 144.2 x 69.5 x 8.2mm (9mm at the camera bump), which is just a bit smaller than the Pixel 3a. Dimensions regarding a bigger XL variant haven't leaked, and we're pretty sure at this point that there won't be one (more on that later).

One phone or two?

Just one. David Lee claims we'll just get one size for the Pixel 4a. Corroborating that, only one device codename (sunfish) has been conclusively tied to the Pixel 4a, and it's also the only name to have surfaced more recently in a Camera app teardown.

At one point, 9to5Google had its own sources which claimed a larger 4a XL was still in the works, but if it existed, it was probably scrapped. 9to5Google also located this image of what is very likely the rear for a 4a XL that showed up on eBay.

Still, despite this, we're pretty confident there will be only one size for the Pixel 4a.

What are the specs?

At this point, we have a good idea of the hardware that will be included in the Pixel 4a. Between the known details connected to the "sunfish" codename and the details garnered by the Cuban device leak, we can paint a nearly complete picture by the numbers.

More recently, 9to5Google got its own separate confirmation of the specs corroborating all the earlier leaks — which didn't add much new information outside the possibility of a larger 128GB storage size.

Specs Chipset Snapdragon 730 RAM 6GB Display ~5.81" OLED 1080x2340, 60Hz, hole-punch camera Storage 64GB or 128GB UFS 2.1 (both numbers have leaked so far, we may see one or both sizes) Camera 12.2MP primary, 8MP front-facing Dimensions 144.2 x 69.5 x 8.2mm (9mm at the camera bump) for the 4a, 4a XL unknown Battery 3,080mAh, 18W fast charging (probably USB PD) Misc Headphone jack, Type-C charging, rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, Google Titan M security chip, no wireless charging Colors At least two named colors: Just Black and Barely Blue. A white model may also be coming.

Although it was previously speculated that "redfin" or "bramble" could be different variants of the Pixel 4a, signs now point to them being the upcoming Pixel 5, so we probably won't see a version of the Pixel 4a with a Snapdragon 765.

What features will it lose versus the Pixel 4?

We expect that the Pixel 4a will not have a submersion-rated IP score (the Pixel 4 is IP68), wireless charging, secure face unlock, or a dedicated telephoto camera — not to mention a difference in internal specifications for things like the chipset and display refresh rate.

Will it have 5G?

No. The "sunfish" hardware name, which has been conclusively tied to the Pixel 4a, will specifically not support 5G given the chipset it uses.

Although we previously thought that two other hardware names ("redfin" and "bramble") could be associated with the Pixel 4a series — and their details indicate they will support a 5G-compatible chipset — we've since come to believe those two devices are actually the upcoming Pixel 5. That means the Pixel 4a will be a 4G-only affair. Not that it matters right now.

How much will it cost?

Starting at $400.

Recent leaks indicate a $400 starting price, and the previous Pixel 3a also started at $400. More recent leaks suggest we might have a 128GB storage configuration available as well, which could come at an increased cost, though at this point, it's unclear.

When will it come out?

Google hasn't established a habit for this new "a" series of phones, but the latest leaks suggest it will be shipping in Germany starting May 22nd. We don't know if it will be available in the US before then or on the same date, but we expect it will probably be released between May 12th and May 22nd. That's a window that covers a range from the original date of this year's Google I/O developer conference — when we previously expected it to be announced, following last year's I/O release for the Pixel 3a — and the German carrier leak. If Google adopts a ~9-day pre-order window, like it did for the Pixel 4, then we could see the announcement happen on the 12th with availability/shipping happening on the 22nd.

That is, assuming there aren't any other delays — which would be the last thing the company needs.