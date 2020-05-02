This story was originally published and last updated .
If you've been nostalgic for a round of Block Breaker Deluxe or a trip to the world of Gangstars 2, you're in luck: everyone's sometimes-favorite mobile game developer finally heard you. Gameloft's roots, creating quality clones that aren't filled with in-app purchases, were long a reason for the popularity of the company's titles, and its newest release fully embraces that beloved (if slightly cringe-y) tradition. In celebration of twenty years in the industry (and some questionable lifting of ideas), Gameloft has released a game collection app called Gameloft Classics: 20 Years. It brings with it a total of 30 classic games, but be warned, these titles are from the flip phone era, and so the titles currently available only cover Gameloft's earliest releases.
- Abracadaball
- Alien Quarantine
- Avalanche Snowboarding
- Block Breaker Deluxe 2
- Block Breaker 3 Unlimited
- Brain Challenge 3: Think Again!
- Bubble Bash 2
- Cannon Rats
- Date or Ditch 2
- Diamond Rush
- Detective Ridley and the Mysterious Enigma
- Fashion Icon
- Gangstar 2: Kings of L.A.
- Hero of Sparta
- High School Hook Ups
- KO Legends
- Miami Nights 2: The city is yours!
- Midnight Bowling 3
- Midnight Pool
- Modern Combat 2: Black Pegasus
- Motocross: Trial Extreme
- My Life in New York
- N.O.V.A. Near Orbit Vanguard Alliance
- Platinum Solitaire 3
- Soul of Darkness
- Texas Hold'em Poker
- Vampire Romance
- Wild West Guns
- Zombiewood
- Zombie Infection
Above I've pasted the full list of available titles in the newly launched Gameloft Classics app, and as you can see, these are some of Gameloft's earliest games designed for flip phones. This means each title will only take up so much space on your smartphone's screen, and you will have to use a digital d-pad and digital buttons to play each title, which are displayed below the game's window when you choose to play in portrait. You can also play these games while holding your phone in landscape. While I can't say it's easy to play mobile games that only take up a small section of the screen, I suppose it would be uncouth to complain about what's ultimately a free release.
As you can see, very little of the screen is used to display these games
Now, Gameloft Classics is a free release, but it does contain a few in-app purchases, which range up to $3.99 per item. The Play Store description states that these IAPs will allow you to purchase virtual items within the app, but so far, I've yet to run across a single in-app purchase in the app or in a game.
So there you have it. Gameloft is giving back to the gaming community by providing 30 of its classic titles in a single app, and since so many of us are currently self-quarantining at home, I suppose now's the perfect time to check out Gameloft Classics: 20 Years. So if this sounds good to you, then you can grab the install from the Play Store widget below.
Press Release
Happy 20th Anniversary! Gameloft Reaches Milestone Year and Celebrates with Free Compilation App Gameloft Classics as a Gift for Players
Celebrate 20 Years of Gameloft with Free Gameloft Classics Android App Including 30 Iconic Gameloft Games, Some Never Before on Smart Devices
Paris, April 15th, 2020 – Gameloft, leader in the development and publishing of games, is thrilled to celebrate the major milestone of Gameloft’s 20th Anniversary! Founded in Paris, France at the beginning of the new millennium in 2000 and initially built to bring video games to mobile devices, Gameloft today stands as a multiplatform developer for mobile, PC, consoles, and more. Gameloft further cements its status as a member of an exclusive pantheon of game publishers and developers who helped create the mobile games market from nearly the beginning, and is proud to look back and acknowledge the influences it has made on the gaming industry at large. With 20 years of history, almost 800 games, and a bright future ahead, Gameloft aims to push the boundaries for years to come.
“Twenty years is quite the accomplishment, so much so that it gives us pause to reflect,” said Alexandre de Rochefort, Chief Finance Officer of Gameloft since 2000. “This is a moment of celebration for us, a moment to look back and see how the industry has changed and evolved, to remember the beginning of simpler games for simpler phones and to appreciate the future of powerful platforms and new technology our developers can push to the limit. I’m proud to say we were there at the beginning and that we helped shape what this industry is today.”
In celebration of this notable milestone, Gameloft launches a special anniversary gift to our players who have joined us on this journey over two decades: Gameloft Classics available on Android devices today. Gameloft Classics is a celebration of twenty years of mobile gaming. Check out the retro fun and blissful nostalgia of 30 iconic and foundational mobile games, many of which have never before been playable on smartphone devices. These are some of Gameloft’s biggest hits that helped define mobile gaming from 2000 onward. Gameloft Classics is completely free and is not monetized, just a gift from us to our players.
Gameloft Classics brings back puzzle classic Bubble Bash 2, undead extermination in Zombie Infection, classic dating sim Date or Ditch 2, the original mobile shooter NOVA, arcade-style classics Block Breaker Deluxe 2 & 3, and many, many more.
Gameloft Classics is available here for Android devices.
The full list of games included in Gameloft Classics are Bubble Bash 2, Brain Challenge 3, Diamond Rush, Detective Ridley and the Mysterious Enigma, Abracadaball, Gangstar 2, Zombie Infection, Modern Combat 2: Black Pegasus, NOVA, Wild West Guns, Zombiewood, Alien Quarantine, My Life in New York, Vampire Romance, Miami Nights 2, Fashion Icon, Date or Ditch 2, High School Hooks Ups, Soul of Darkness, Hero of Sparta, Cannon Rats, Block Breaker Deluxe 2, Block Breaker Deluxe 3, Motocross Trial Extreme, Platinum Solitaire 3, Texas Hold’em Poker, Midnight Bowling 3, Midnight Bowling 4, Avalanche Snowboarding, and KO Fighters 2D.
