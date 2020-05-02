Article Contents
- 1 Lode Runner 1
- 2 Sonny
- 3 Flashback Mobile
- 4 Gold Rush! Anniversary
- 5 Oddworld: Munch's Oddysee
- 6 Another World
- 7 Space Invaders Infinity Gene
- 8 NBA JAM by EA SPORTS™
- 9 Broken Sword: Director's Cut
- 10 Arkanoid vs Space Invaders
- 11 The 7th Guest: Remastered
- 12 realMyst
- 13 FINAL FANTASY VI
- 14 The School - White Day
- 15 Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap
- 16 Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition
- 17 Adventures of Mana
- 18 The World Ends With You
- 19 Romancing SaGa3
- 20 The Last Door: Collector's Ed
- 21 Leisure Suit Larry: Reloaded
- 22 Tetris®
- 23 Galaga Wars
- 24 Clue
- 25 UNO!™
- ...
-
40
It's been a while since I've refreshed this roundup, and so I've gone ahead and cleaned up the list while adding in several new games, bringing the total to 25 classic titles released on Android with a modern design. This means you can expect things like new graphics, new gameplay elements, or maybe just some good old fashioned tweaks to a timeless story that expands on a classic theme. This roundup also serves as a sister list to my retro port roundup, so if you're looking for even more classic games, make sure to check that roundup. So without further ado, here are 25 classic games remade for Android with a modern design.
Lode Runner 1
To my surprise, NEXON is the company behind one of my favorite mobile game releases from 2017, and it's offered for free without any in-app purchases or advertisements to interrupt your gameplay. The game is called Lode Runner 1, and it is a reimagination of the classic Load Runner game with all-new graphics, levels, and controls. The platforming-based gameplay still works the same, which is also great. So if you are a fan of classic platforming puzzle games, I wholeheartedly recommend downloading Lode Runner 1 today since it's such a great release.
Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs
Sonny
Sonny is a combat-focused RPG that previously existed as a flash-based game but has since been remade for mobile with all-new graphics and game mechanics. For the most part, the gameplay takes place on a battlefield where fights are hashed out through classic turn-based action. As you defeat enemies, you level up, which allows you to unlock plenty of new skills. These skills are then used to battle even more powerful enemies. While the mechanics are exactly what you would expect of an aging flash game, the gameplay offers a ton of fun that is hard to argue against when you consider that the title is free.
Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs
Flashback Mobile
Flashback Mobile is a classic platformer that plays similarly to titles like Prince of Persia and Another World. You can expect updated graphics in this particular mobile release as well as an option to play with the classic graphics, allowing players to make their own choice of how they want the game to look. Touchscreen controls and physical controllers are both supported out of the box, and while the touchscreen controls can take some getting used to, the controller support works wonderfully. All in all, Flashback Mobile is precisely the type of remastering that suits today's roundup perfectly.
Monetization: $2.49 / no ads / no IAPs
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9BZyuHBTXCQ
Gold Rush! Anniversary
Gold Rush! Anniversary is a remake of the '80s classic adventure game, and so its graphics are all-new, and so the title includes over 130 new pre-rendered images and animated scenes. New music is in the mix as well, along with new voice work in English and German. Of course, the game has also been optimized for touch controls, though you will need a device with at least 1GB of ram to run the game smoothly.
Monetization: $2.49 / no ads / no IAPs
Oddworld: Munch's Oddysee
While the original Oddworld HD remake is available on the Play Store, the third game in the series is still my favorite, and it exists as the second chapter of the Oddworld quintology. This title is known as Oddworld: Munch's Oddysee, and it's a 3D Oddworld game where you'll get to control Munch and Abe in your quest to save the fate of Munch's species from the brink of extinction.
Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs
Another World
Another World (better known in the US as Out Of This World), is a classic PC platformer that plays a lot like the original Prince of Persia. It's tough as nails and takes advantage of a slick sci-fi theme that uses cinematic effects and video shorts to flesh out its story. These shorts are what had set it apart from its competitors back in the day, and the newly refreshed HD scenes do not disappoint today either. This is truly one of the best PC platforming games from the '90s, and without a doubt, it's still great today.
Monetization: $3.99 / no ads / no IAPs
Space Invaders Infinity Gene
Unlike the remastered titles above, Space Invaders Infinity Gene is something a little different. Sure, you can expect plenty of the classic Space Invaders gameplay you remember from the original, but this gameplay is remixed and rebalanced in order to create something fresh and exciting, somewhat close to an endless-runner in design. The modern graphics and music also help to flesh out what is already an enjoyable shooter, so if you're looking for something familiar but new, Space Invaders Infinity Gene is a great choice.
Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs
NBA JAM by EA SPORTS™
NBA JAM by EA Sports is a modern release in the classic NBA Jam series of arcade basketball games. It reigned supreme back during the SNES and Genesis era as the top basketball game to play, and in my opinion, this has not changed with the Android version as it's a fantastic current day representation of the games of old. While the roster is pretty out of date at this point, the gameplay still holds up perfectly.
Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs
Broken Sword: Director's Cut
Broken Sword: Director's Cut is just that, a remaster of the classic adventure game. Interestingly the director's cut adds in a new narrative that follows alongside the classic story, which means more content for everyone. Quite literally Broken Sword: Director's Cut is the best version of this classic that's currently available, and since it's a premium release, you won't have to worry about any interruptions as you play through one of the best adventure games ever made.
Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs
Arkanoid vs Space Invaders
Arkanoid vs Space Invaders takes two classic arcade games and mashes them together for an enjoyable experience in brick breaking and alien shooting. The gist is that you will have Space Invaders coming from the top of your screen that need to be cleared out, though you will often have to contend with the Arkanoid blocks that are obstructing your access. It will take all you have to destroy both blocks and aliens while attempting to stay alive.
Monetization: $5.99 / no ads / no IAPs
The 7th Guest: Remastered
For its 20th anniversary, the classic interactive movie puzzle adventure game The 7th Guest was remastered for a plethora of platforms, with Android clearly being in the mix. This means the 1993 graphics for The 7th Guest have been overhauled for modern HD screens while still retaining its fantastic story and puzzles. If you are a fan of narrative adventure games, the interactive movie puzzler The 7th Guest: Remastered is most definitely worth a look.
Monetization: $5.99 / no ads / no IAPs
realMyst
Myst is a classic point-and-click adventure series that turned the genre on its head back in the 90s with beautifully prerendered 3D landscapes. Noodlecake has worked with the original developers to bring a full 3D version of the first Myst game to Android as realMyst, though the basics have definitely remained the same. This means you will be tasked with exploring a mystical island by solving puzzles that slowly reveal the game's backstory, and it's just as fun as ever.
Monetization: $6.99 / no ads / no IAPs
FINAL FANTASY VI
Many consider Final Fantasy VI as the best in the series, and that's for a good reason. The story is perfect, and the turn-based RPG mechanics are probably some of the best ever used in the series. One sticking point with this mobile release is that Square Enix completely redid the pixel-based graphics, and opted for something that looks less interesting. Still, the game plays wonderfully. It just looks very different from the original. At the very least, these graphics allow for play on HD devices, and so the remaster suits this list well, even if you personally don't enjoy the change.
Monetization: $6.99 / no ads / no IAPs
The School - White Day
The School - White Day is a remake of a survival-horror game known as White Day: A Labyrinth Named School. The game was remade for mobile in 2015 and eventually made its way to PS4 and PC in 2017. For the most part, this is a classic Korean adventure game with a few survival elements, and there are no weapons in the game, which means you'll have to use your wits and whatever objects you can find to eventually make your way out of the haunted school.
Monetization: $7.49 / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $2.99
Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap
Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap began its life as a 1989 Master System game, and it was recently remade for modern consoles in 2017, complete with new graphics. Thanks to its newfound popularity DotEmu has brought the game over to Android, and it comes with controller and Shield TV support. The game is basically a classic 2D platformer, and you can even switch from the old pixel graphics to the new hand-drawn art on the fly as you play, which is a nifty feature that makes this the perfect title to list in today's roundup.
Monetization: $9.99 / no ads / no IAPs
Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition
Originally released in 1999, Beamdog has seen fit to enhance the original Planescape: Torment with newly polished graphics and remastered music, bringing the game into the modern age. However, Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition still retains all of the classic CRPG gameplay you remember. Of course, if you find that you do not enjoy all these enhancements, you can easily turn them off in the settings. In my opinion, this is what makes the enhanced edition so versatile. No matter if you would like to play the original or the enhanced edition, there is an option fitting for your desired experience.
Monetization: $9.99 / no ads / no IAPs
Adventures of Mana
Adventures of Mana is a remake of Final Fantasy Adventure, an action-RPG Game Boy title from 1991 that was better known in Japan as Seiken Densetsu: Final Fantasy Gaiden. So while it actually doesn't have anything to do with the mainstream Final Fantasy series, this is still a classic Square Enix action-RPG. This also means it's kinda pricey, but for some, the cost may just be worth the trip down memory lane.
Monetization: $13.99 / no ads / no IAPs
The World Ends With You
The World Ends With You is another Square Enix title, and it's a JRPG from the Nintendo DS era, and since it's a handheld title from 2007, Square Enix has improved the graphics for modern devices. Square is also offering high-quality sound for the game's 60 songs, and you can even exchange profiles with other players for a social element that will earn you free items for every trade. All in all, the mobile port of The World Ends With You is easily one of the better remasters currently available.
Monetization: $17.99 / no ads / IAPs $0.99 a piece
Romancing SaGa3
Square Enix's classic RPG Romancing SaGa 3 is an HD remaster of a title that was never released in the West. Luckily it has arrived as a premium JRPG, which means advertisements and in-app purchases are totally absent. This also means the game is very expensive, clocking in at $28.99 for the entirety of the title. While this price is somewhat difficult to swallow, it's also hard to ignore that JRPG fans finally have a chance to play Romancing SaGa 3 in the West, and it doesn't hurt that the title's graphics have been enhanced for HD devices one bit.
Monetization: $28.99 / no ads / no IAPs
The Last Door: Collector's Ed
The Last Door: Collector's Ed is billed as a high-suspense point-and-click horror adventure, and it has won numerous awards, so there is no question whether or not this is a solid adventure game. Of course, the topic of the day is remasters, and so The Last Door features new scenes, puzzles, enhanced graphics, unlockable bonuses, and remastered sound. Across the board, this classic has been improved for modern play.
Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $3.99 a piece
Leisure Suit Larry: Reloaded
I remember quite fondly playing Leisure Suit Larry on my parents 386. While I was probably too young to catch many of the game's innuendos, my parents' inattentiveness was, in this instance, a boon to my youthful gaming eyes. So when I saw that Leisure Suit Larry had been rebooted in HD as Leisure Suit Larry: Reloaded, I had to pounce on the opportunity to play it again. Rest assured, the goofy 80's lounge lizard storyline and point and click gameplay still retains all of the fun of the original.
Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $4.99 a piece
Tetris®
EA recently pulled its mobile Tetris titles due to a license change, and since one of those titles used to be on this list, I figured it would be good to replace the listing with the latest version of Tetris currently available. Luckily, this new version is pretty good, where anyone can play for free thanks to ad support. Players also have the choice to remove these ads through a single in-app purchase if they prefer a premium experience, which is why I'm so keen on this release. Extra themes are available, even if you don't pay to remove the game's ads, which is a nice touch. All in all, this is one of the best Tetris titles to grace the Play Store in years, and while it was sad to see EA lose its license, I'm much happier playing the latest iteration of Tetris since it's monetized properly.
Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $4.99 a piece
Galaga Wars
Galaga Wars was released for the 35th Anniversary of the original Galaga arcade game. It takes the classic shooter gameplay and reskins it for modern times while also making it "mobile-friendly." So it's more a casual survival shooter in this instance, though the gameplay is still enjoyable. Just watch out for a few of the game's more egregious in-app purchases, and you should make it out unscathed.
Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $2.99 - $6.99
Clue
Many of you should be pretty familiar with Hasbro's whodunit board game Clue, as it's most definitely considered a classic. Seeing that this is a digital remake, it's really nice that it's presented to the user with plenty of pleasant artwork and a clear design. Just keep in mind that this is a solitary experience and that there are plenty of in-app purchases that expand on the core concepts of the game. Luckily you are free to ignore them if you just want to enjoy the base gameplay.
Monetization: $3.99 / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $34.99
UNO!™
Over the years, there have been more than a few UNO titles released on the Play Store, and since the game's license keeps changing hands, it's often difficult to keep track. It would seem each take on the title finds an entirely new way to monetize the game, and Mattel163 Limited's version looks to be comparable to Gameloft's recently delisted offering UNO & Friends, which just so happened to be on this list before today's update. For the most part, the game of UNO still plays like you would expect, though the game's matchmaking can be hit or miss. Of course, if you're playing with friends and family, the title's matchmaking woes won't affect your experience.
Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99
And there we have it, folks. While I haven't covered every single classic game that has received a remaster on our platform, I hope I have singled out a few of the more niche or notable releases that may not have been mentioned a lot in previous coverage. So yes, there are plenty more games that could fit within this list, so please feel free to sound off in the comments if you have any worthwhile recommendations.
