With movie theaters across the globe shut down, we're watching our films at home. Of course, it's not always easy to keep up with new releases, especially since some of them are premiering for the first time while others are just now hitting streaming services after their theatrical debut. We've organized the vast majority of available streaming films right now, along with some upcoming releases coming soon.

A note about pricing: Before we get to the list, it's important to point out that some of the rental prices for home premieres and early rentals are higher than we're used to seeing for normal rentals. This was done to compensate for the revenue that would have been made from a theatrical release where each attendee pays for a ticket, whereas you may be viewing this rental with any number of people in your home. As with any purchase, it's up to you to decide if you're comfortable with the price, or choose to wait until prices come down.

May 1

The Wretched

Disturbing the Peace

The Assistant

Bull

Streaming: May 1

Ratings: IMDB | Rotton Tomatoes

Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube

April 24

The Photograph

Robert the Bruce

To The Stars

True History of the Kelly Gang

1BR

April 21

The Turning

April 17

Wendy

Endings, Beginnings

April 14

Underwater

Blumhouse's Fantasy Island

The Rhythm Section

April 10

Trolls World Tour

Sea Fever

We Summon the Darkness

April 3

Never Rarely Sometimes Always

March 27

Vivarium

I Still Believe

March 20 (and earlier)

The Hunt

The Invisible Man

Emma.

Onward

Bloodshot

Guns Akimbo

Rogue Warfare (2): The Hunt

Like a Boss

Ip Man 4: The Finale

Gretel & Hansel

Brahms: The Boy II

Rambo: Last Blood

IT Chapter Two

The Lighthouse

The Wave

Impractical Jokers: The Movie

Bad Boys for Life

Sonic The Hedgehog

Birds Of Prey And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

The Way Back

The Gentlemen

Dolittle

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Clemency

Just Mercy

1917

Cats

Jumanji: The Next Level

Hooking Up

Uncut Gems

Bombshell

Richard Jewell

The Grudge

Spies in Disguise

Little Women

Black Christmas

Playmobil: The Movie

Frozen II

Ride Like a Girl

Ford v Ferrari

Parasite

Knives Out

A Hidden Life

Charlie's Angels

Queen & Slim

Dark Waters

Jojo Rabbit

Holly Slept Over

21 Bridges

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Playing With Fire

Terminator: Dark Fate

The Night Clerk

Midway

Doctor Sleep

Buffaloed

The Good Liar

Arctic Dogs

Upcoming

Here are some of the movies that are scheduled to come out soon. Links are added when possible, but many services won't have pages for these services until they go live.

Valley Girl

Streaming: May 8

Ratings: IMDB | Rotton Tomatoes

Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube

How to Build a Girl

Streaming: May 8

Ratings: IMDB | Rotton Tomatoes

Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube

Capone

Streaming: May 12

Ratings: IMDB | Rotton Tomatoes

Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube

SCOOB!

Streaming: May 15 (Netflix)

Ratings: IMDB | Rotton Tomatoes

Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube

The Lovebirds

Streaming: May 22

Ratings: IMDB | Rotton Tomatoes

Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube

Artemis Fowl

Streaming: June 12 (Disney+), unknown for others

Ratings: IMDB | Rotton Tomatoes

Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube | Disney+

For as long as theaters remain closed, movie studios will continue to release more home premieres. We'll keep this list updated frequently, so keep coming back to see what's new.

Image credit: Mc Jefferson Agloro