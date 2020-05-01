According to data provided to PCMag, Samsung's Galaxy S20 sales figures in the US are looking positively grim. While the coronavirus pandemic has undoubtedly had a big impact on smartphone sales in America, I don't think anyone fully expected the level of damage these numbers from M Science's independent analysis indicate Samsung's flagship phone series has sustained.

Specifically, the data shows that current estimates have the Galaxy S20 series selling in under half the quantity the S10 series did during its first 7 weeks on the market. In nearly two months of retail availability, the S20 family has likely failed to even break the million unit mark according to M Science's analysis. By comparison, the Galaxy S10 series broke a million units of sales in its first 3 weeks of retail availability.

This isn't just coronavirus, though: the Galaxy S20 went on sale a full two weeks before the first statewide lockdown in the US, and pre-orders started well before almost anyone was even discussing the serious possibility of one in this country. It wasn't until March 19th that the state of California even announced it would implement a lockdown, so the impact of social distancing and retail closures had not yet arrived. However, there was definitely still an impact: later analysis showed that retail foot traffic across the country began to plummet in the second week of March, a week after the phone had gone on sale. That week is crucial: far more people make their critical purchase decision in the second week of availability according to the data, likely owing to the spread of big marketing campaigns from carriers, time spent by consumers researching their upgrade options, and general awareness of a product's availability increasing. As shoppers failed to show up at carrier stores and handset resellers around the country during that second week, so too did Galaxy S20s fail to exit their doors.

Globally, analysts have predicted that Samsung's sales for the S20 series could end up down 60% from the S10 once all is said and done. Galaxy S10 sales were already lower than the S9, and Galaxy S9 sales didn't end up beating the Galaxy S8, and S8 sales failed to best Galaxy S7 sales. That's not a great tend to be setting.

Part of the reason Samsung's sales were already on the decline is simply a diversification of its portfolio: Samsung sells a number of mid-tier phones globally -- particularly the higher-end Galaxy A series devices -- that have doubtless cannibalized Galaxy S phone sales. But many of the more ambitious A series phones haven't been released in the US in years past, with Samsung focusing heavily on its premium products in the US. There's also the popular Galaxy Note line, which Samsung expanded last year into two models, one which was decidedly more pocketable than past Notes. But it's not all just trading slices of the same pie that's to blame.

Samsung's S20 series debuted with positively eye-watering prices, starting at $1000 for the base S20 model in the US, and going up to a positively shocking $1400 for the S20 Ultra. Reviews of the Ultra were decidedly mixed: we found the price far too high (as did most publications) given middling camera performance and a lack of standout features when compared to its smaller, cheaper siblings. But the consensus across the industry has become clear: Samsung simply flew too close to the sun with these prices, and they did so at a moment (through no fault of their own) when it became a specifically very bad time to sell a very expensive smartphone.

With Apple's new $400 iPhone SE the darling of critics almost everywhere (even here), Samsung has to be feeling like the Galaxy S line ended up in exactly the worst spot possible this spring.