Welcome to Friday, everyone. It would appear more than a few devs have opted to put their games on sale today, and so I have a boatload of standout titles. Most prominently, Star Wars: KOTOR, This War of Mine, and The House of Da Vinci are on sale today, but I would be remiss if I didn't also mention the sales for Crashlands, Beholder, and Botanicula. Oh, and don't forget to check out Wednesday's sales, because Square Enix is still offering some steep discounts. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 18 temporarily free and 84 on-sale apps and games for the end of the week.

Free

Apps

  1. Conversations (Jabber / XMPP) $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. English Dictionary Premium $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  3. Brightness Manager - brightness per app manager $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days

Games

  1. Drift Racing - Car Driving Simulator $4.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. WordPuzzle $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. 12 Labours of Hercules II (HD Premium) $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. Hero Evolution2 : SP $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  5. Deus Ex GO $5.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. Peppa Pig: Happy Mrs Chicken $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. PJ Masks: Super City Run $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. Tunn $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. Dungeon Corporation VIP: An auto-farming RPG game! $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  10. FASTAR VIP - Shooting Star Rhythm Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  11. Reading Raven: Learn to read phonics adventure $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  12. Secret Tower VIP (Super fast growing idle RPG) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  13. Trigono - geometric brain boiling adventure $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  14. Zombie Masters VIP - Ultimate Action Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Mayur $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days

Sale

Apps

  1. Deep Relaxation - Guided Meditation $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Hot VPN Pro - HAM Paid VPN Private Network $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. WiFi Mouse Pro $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  4. Solar Walk - Planetarium: Explore Planets System $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  5. Square Note: Gregorian Chant $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  6. Incredible Note Pro(Add-On) $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  7. 7 Minute Workout PRO $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. NION Face Match (face recognition) $4.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. Forever Floating Notes Pro - Save and keep ideas $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. QR & Barcode Scanner Pro. $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. Password Manager SafeInCloud Pro $7.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  12. Wear Gallery Pro. $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  13. 3D Ball Compass $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  14. AR GPS Compass Map 3D Pro $7.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  15. LED Blinker Notifications Pro 💡AoD-Manage lights $3.49 -> $2.39; Sale ends in 7 days
  16. Screen Lock (AdFree) $6.99 -> $4.80; Sale ends in 7 days
  17. File Manager by Augustro (67% OFF) $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
  18. Solar Walk 2: Planetarium and Spacecraft 3D Models $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?

Games

  1. Castles of Mad King Ludwig $7.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 hours
  2. Wanna Survive $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. Crashlands $6.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. Alchemic Maze $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. Farm Frenzy: Time management game $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  6. FootLOL: Crazy Soccer! Action Football game $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  7. King of Dragon Pass: Text Adventure RPG $9.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  8. Majesty: The Fantasy Kingdom Sim $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  9. Majesty: The Northern Expansion $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  10. MiniChess by Kasparov $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  11. Muse Dash $2.99 -> $1.90; Sale ends in 4 days
  12. Plancon: Space Conflict $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  13. Strategy & Tactics:USSR vs USA $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  14. Tempest: Pirate Action RPG Premium $13.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  15. The Enchanted Kingdom $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  16. The Tiny Bang Story Premium $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  17. Treasures of Montezuma 2 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  18. Casino Crime $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  19. ChessFinity PREMIUM $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  20. Graveyard Keeper $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  21. infeCCt - addictive puzzle fun $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  22. Punch Club - Fighting Tycoon $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  23. Star Wars™ Pinball 7 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  24. Beholder 2 $7.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  25. Hack, Slash, Loot $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  26. The House of Da Vinci $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  27. The Slaughter: Act One $5.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  28. Think Tap Turn - Brain Game $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  29. Truck Simulator PRO 2 $5.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  30. Star Wars™: KOTOR $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  31. Zebra Dodge $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  32. Zed Shot $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  33. Anhui Mahjong Solitaire Saga $5.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  34. Asteroid Defense Classic $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  35. BonVoyage! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  36. Botanicula $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  37. Civilization Path $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  38. Color Defense - Ultimate TD Tower Base Defence $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  39. DISTRAINT: Deluxe Edition $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  40. G30 - A Memory Maze $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  41. Learn English Sentence Master Pro $10.99 -> $5.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  42. Mahjong Star Pro $5.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  43. Math Multiplication Division $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  44. Maze Cube $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  45. QuizBash - Party Games in Your Pocket! $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  46. Rocket Mouse $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  47. Rusted Warfare - RTS Strategy $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  48. Solitaire Dungeon Escape $5.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  49. This War of Mine $13.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  50. Viola and the Spirits of Tintrea $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  51. ZAS - (Zombie Apocalypse Simulator) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  52. Beholder $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?
  53. Million Onion Hotel $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
  54. Party Hard Go $6.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in ?

Icon packs & customization

  1. Belle Pro - Icon pack | Wallpapers | KWGT $1.25 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. BlackSánWhite Circle | Xperia™ Theme $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  3. Only Boxes For KLWP (SALE!!!) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  4. Prism for KLWP (SALE!!!) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  5. Autumn Leaves in HD Gyro 3D XL Parallax Wallpaper $6.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  6. Chess Gyro 3D Parallax Live Wallpaper XLVersion $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  7. Christmas in HD Gyro 3DXL $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  8. Marble Maze Wallpaper Game XL $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  9. Nature Live❁ Spring Flowers XL $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  10. Parallax Nature: Summer Day XL 3D Gyro Wallpaper $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  11. Spring Flowers 3D Parallax Pro $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  12. Winter Snow in Gyro 3D Pro $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days