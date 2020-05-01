Welcome to Friday, everyone. It would appear more than a few devs have opted to put their games on sale today, and so I have a boatload of standout titles. Most prominently, Star Wars: KOTOR, This War of Mine, and The House of Da Vinci are on sale today, but I would be remiss if I didn't also mention the sales for Crashlands, Beholder, and Botanicula. Oh, and don't forget to check out Wednesday's sales, because Square Enix is still offering some steep discounts. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 18 temporarily free and 84 on-sale apps and games for the end of the week.
Free
Apps
- Conversations (Jabber / XMPP) $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- English Dictionary Premium $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Brightness Manager - brightness per app manager $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- Drift Racing - Car Driving Simulator $4.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- WordPuzzle $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- 12 Labours of Hercules II (HD Premium) $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Hero Evolution2 : SP $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Deus Ex GO $5.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Peppa Pig: Happy Mrs Chicken $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- PJ Masks: Super City Run $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Tunn $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dungeon Corporation VIP: An auto-farming RPG game! $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- FASTAR VIP - Shooting Star Rhythm Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Reading Raven: Learn to read phonics adventure $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Secret Tower VIP (Super fast growing idle RPG) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Trigono - geometric brain boiling adventure $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Zombie Masters VIP - Ultimate Action Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Mayur $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
Sale
Apps
- Deep Relaxation - Guided Meditation $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Hot VPN Pro - HAM Paid VPN Private Network $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- WiFi Mouse Pro $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Solar Walk - Planetarium: Explore Planets System $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Square Note: Gregorian Chant $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Incredible Note Pro(Add-On) $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- 7 Minute Workout PRO $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- NION Face Match (face recognition) $4.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Forever Floating Notes Pro - Save and keep ideas $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- QR & Barcode Scanner Pro. $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Password Manager SafeInCloud Pro $7.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Wear Gallery Pro. $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- 3D Ball Compass $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- AR GPS Compass Map 3D Pro $7.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- LED Blinker Notifications Pro 💡AoD-Manage lights $3.49 -> $2.39; Sale ends in 7 days
- Screen Lock (AdFree) $6.99 -> $4.80; Sale ends in 7 days
- File Manager by Augustro (67% OFF) $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Solar Walk 2: Planetarium and Spacecraft 3D Models $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
Games
- Castles of Mad King Ludwig $7.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 hours
- Wanna Survive $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Crashlands $6.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- Alchemic Maze $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Farm Frenzy: Time management game $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- FootLOL: Crazy Soccer! Action Football game $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- King of Dragon Pass: Text Adventure RPG $9.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Majesty: The Fantasy Kingdom Sim $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Majesty: The Northern Expansion $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- MiniChess by Kasparov $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Muse Dash $2.99 -> $1.90; Sale ends in 4 days
- Plancon: Space Conflict $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Strategy & Tactics:USSR vs USA $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Tempest: Pirate Action RPG Premium $13.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- The Enchanted Kingdom $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- The Tiny Bang Story Premium $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Treasures of Montezuma 2 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Casino Crime $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- ChessFinity PREMIUM $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Graveyard Keeper $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- infeCCt - addictive puzzle fun $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Punch Club - Fighting Tycoon $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Star Wars™ Pinball 7 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Beholder 2 $7.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Hack, Slash, Loot $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- The House of Da Vinci $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- The Slaughter: Act One $5.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Think Tap Turn - Brain Game $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Truck Simulator PRO 2 $5.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Star Wars™: KOTOR $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Zebra Dodge $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Zed Shot $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Anhui Mahjong Solitaire Saga $5.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Asteroid Defense Classic $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- BonVoyage! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Botanicula $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Civilization Path $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Color Defense - Ultimate TD Tower Base Defence $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- DISTRAINT: Deluxe Edition $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- G30 - A Memory Maze $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Learn English Sentence Master Pro $10.99 -> $5.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Mahjong Star Pro $5.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Math Multiplication Division $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Maze Cube $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- QuizBash - Party Games in Your Pocket! $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Rocket Mouse $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Rusted Warfare - RTS Strategy $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Solitaire Dungeon Escape $5.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- This War of Mine $13.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Viola and the Spirits of Tintrea $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- ZAS - (Zombie Apocalypse Simulator) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Beholder $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?
- Million Onion Hotel $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Party Hard Go $6.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- Belle Pro - Icon pack | Wallpapers | KWGT $1.25 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- BlackSánWhite Circle | Xperia™ Theme $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Only Boxes For KLWP (SALE!!!) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Prism for KLWP (SALE!!!) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Autumn Leaves in HD Gyro 3D XL Parallax Wallpaper $6.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Chess Gyro 3D Parallax Live Wallpaper XLVersion $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Christmas in HD Gyro 3DXL $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Marble Maze Wallpaper Game XL $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Nature Live❁ Spring Flowers XL $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Parallax Nature: Summer Day XL 3D Gyro Wallpaper $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Spring Flowers 3D Parallax Pro $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Winter Snow in Gyro 3D Pro $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
