Have you ever realized you were driving on the leftmost lane while you needed to turn right? To avoid this embarrassing moment, most navigation systems feature a lane guidance system to show you which one to remain in. Surprisingly, Waze, which is one of the most popular ones around, wasn't able to do this until now. Thankfully, the app is testing out the feature in beta.

The app has rolled out lane guidance for all beta users, in response to popular demand. As with Google Maps and various other navigation software, Waze will display the various lanes at the top of the screen and highlight the ones you should take. Since the functionality isn't entirely rolled out yet, the final implementation might look different, especially considering the arrow might not be easily distinguishable while driving.