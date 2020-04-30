Smart locks are becoming a major convenience for homeowners; whether you rent out your place, have family or friends to stay while you're away, or you just forget your keys, it'll make your life much less tedious. If any of that sounds appealing to you, you're in luck: the August Smart Lock Pro is on sale for just $140 today, 50% off its standard price.

August smart locks are incredibly easy to install, and they work with almost every existing deadbolt setup. It's compatible with Google Home and Alexa, allows you to keep your existing lock and key, and even locks automatically for you if you so choose. This bundle also includes the Connect Wi-Fi Bridge, which enables remote locking and unlocking of your door when you're away and utilizes the Z-Wave protocol to integrate with the rest of your smart home technology.

The included Connect Wi-Fi Bridge makes this an incredible deal, as the bridge by itself usually retails for $80. If you've been mulling over getting a smart lock, it's a great time to jump on.