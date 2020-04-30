This story was originally published and last updated .
The developer behind the much-acclaimed mobile survival game Crashlands has been working on a 2D platforming sandbox called Levelhead, and it's been available on Steam in early access since 2019. Well, the title just popped up on the Google Play Store this morning, and it's currently available for pre-registration. We've also learned that the game will be officially released on Android on April 30th for $6.99, and it will include Google Play Pass support.
As expected, the above trailer for Levelhead offers the wonderfully quirky humor Butterscotch Shenanigans is best known for. Essentially it will be your job to train delivery robots by building 2D platforming stages to simulate the shipping dangers of the real world. Of course, since this is a sandbox game where level design is a primary mechanic, you can expect all of the craziness that sandbox games boring, which means players can build absurd contraptions, such as working calculators, directly in the game. Of course, since players can share their user-created levels, the excruciating difficulty found in similar titles (such as Mario Maker) is expected, especially since the primary campaign isn't a cakewalk, with difficulty that ramps up quickly.
Like the majority of Butterscotch Shenanigans titles, cross-platform support will be included with the release of Levelhead, as well as cross-save and cross-play support. This level of cross-compatibility also means user-created levels will be accessible from all platforms, regardless of where these levels were created. Clearly, Butterscotch Shenanigans is aiming to offer a smooth experience no matter your device of choice, which is definitely appreciated in our multi-device world.
As it stands, we already know Levelhead will arrive on Android the same day it does every other platform, April 30th. Luckily the mobile version will be offered at a much lower price than it's console and PC brethren. This means people will be able to pick it up from the Play Store for $6.99, instead of paying the $20 asking price for the PC and console version.
So now that we know when the game will arrive, and at what price, there's little left to do but wait for the official release. Of course, if you're eager to get your hands on the sandbox platformer, and would like to receive a notification when it's launched, feel free to pre-register through the Play Store widget at the bottom of the page.
Press Release
Platformer Maker Levelhead brings cross-platform level building to the world on April 30th
St. Louis, MO — March 17, 2020 — Levelhead, the platformer maker from award-winning studio Butterscotch Shenanigans, announces its release date for April 30th 2020 with a new trailer. Levelhead is slated to release on the Epic Games Store, Xbox, Xbox Game Pass, the Windows Store, Switch, Steam, the App Store, and the Google Play Store, including Play Pass.
The news comes alongside the announcement that Levelhead will be coming to the Epic Games Store and Google Play Pass on launch day.
“Levelhead is all about bringing players together, and players these days straddle many platforms.” said Sam Coster, co-founder of Butterscotch Shenanigans. “We’re pushing the game industry’s standard for data portability forward by allowing players to seamlessly pick up and play their saves across any device. We’ve created a fluid play experience that goes well beyond the traditional platform boundaries, from a big-screen console experience, to the convenience of mobile, and back to the precision of a keyboard, all without interruption or unnecessary data locking.”
Levelhead’s editor lets players use programmable switches, secrets, and hundreds of items to create incredible levels, from contraptions and calculators to side-scrolling adventures and metroidvanias. Players can move their works-in-progress to the cloud and continue editing them from anywhere. Once published, player levels are accessible from all platforms, regardless of where the level was created.
Levelhead will be available on Xbox, Switch, the Epic Games Store, and Steam for $19.99, and on the App Store and Google Play for $6.99. Players can wishlist, pre-purchase, and pre-register for the game on the platform of their choice beginning March 17, 2020. The game will also be available to subscribers of Xbox Game Pass and Google Play’s Play Pass on launch day. It currently supports English, Chinese (simplified), Russian, German, Brazilian Portuguese, French, Spanish (Latin), Spanish (Spain), Italian, Japanese, and Korean.
To learn more about Levelhead, visit the game’s official website.
About Butterscotch Shenanigans
Butterscotch Shenanigans is a fiercely independent, critically acclaimed videogame studio founded in 2012 by the brothers Seth, Sam, and Adam Coster. The studio focuses on making cross-platform, irreverent gaming experiences that bring joy and creative expression to their players.
Butterscotch Shenanigans' DIY platformer Levelhead lands on the Play Store
As expected, Butterscotch Shenanigans has just released its DIY platformer Levelhead on just about every gaming platform in existence, including Android. This is a 2D platformer where creating your own levels is a primary mechanic. What's interesting about this release is that its community-made levels are ranked, and if you'd like to make it to the top of the chart, you can help your content's visibility by playing other people's levels. That's right, the more you play everyone else's content, the more your user-created content will be visible to the game's player base. Not only is this an interesting way to encourage participation, but this mechanic also makes it much more difficult to camp top placement in the charts, which in turn should allow for a revolving selection of levels to play through.
Levelhead has been available in early access on Steam for the last twelve months, and user reviews have remained very positive, which matches up with today's Play Store reviews. Luckily the Android version is much cheaper than the Steam version, and so you can pick up Levelhead from the Play Store for $6.99, and there are no in-app purchases or advertisements included. This is a premium release. On top of that, if you subscribe to Play Pass, you can play right now as part of your subscription. So if you're looking to scratch your Mario Maker itch on Android, then you can purchase Levelhead through the Play Store widget at the bottom of the page.
Press Release
Platformer Maker Levelhead launches, fully crossplatform, on just about everything
St. Louis, MO — April 30th, 2020 — Levelhead, the award-winning platformer maker from Butterscotch Shenanigans, launches today on the Epic Games Store, Xbox, Xbox Game Pass, the Windows Store, Nintendo Switch, Steam, the App Store, and the Google Play Store, including Play Pass.
Levelhead is the first maker game to feature a level exchange, wherein players can boost their levels to the top of the charts just by playing other community-made levels. That means any player can get their creation seen by the masses - and collect thousands of plays and followers in the process.
“When we set out to make Levelhead, we never dreamed it would become this complex.” Said Sam Coster, co-founder of Butterscotch Shenanigans. “We have players building metroidvanias, working calculators, and even recreations of other games. And they keep coming back because they know the hard work and creativity they put into their levels will be seen and appreciated by thousands of others. Some members of our community have already spent more than 1,000 hours building and playing levels!”
Levelhead’s editor lets players use programmable switches, secrets, and hundreds of items to create complex levels, from standard platformers to pinball machines. Once beaten by its creator, a player-made Level can be published to the world, where it’s accessible regardless of language or platform. Butterscotch’s “Crossplatforminess” allows players to seamlessly move their works-in-progress to the cloud and continue editing them from any platform they own the game on.
Levelhead was in Early Access on Steam for the past 12 months, where it earned an overall user score of 96% and won three awards.
Levelhead is available now on Xbox, Switch, the Epic Games Store, and Steam for $19.99, and on the App Store and Google Play for $6.99. The game is also available to subscribers of Xbox Game Pass and Google Play Pass. It currently supports English, Chinese (simplified), Chinese (traditional), Russian, German, Brazilian Portuguese, French, Spanish (LATAM), Spanish (Spain), Italian, Japanese, and Korean.
To learn more about Levelhead, visit the game’s official website.
