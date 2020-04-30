The developer behind the much-acclaimed mobile survival game Crashlands has been working on a 2D platforming sandbox called Levelhead, and it's been available on Steam in early access since 2019. Well, the title just popped up on the Google Play Store this morning, and it's currently available for pre-registration. We've also learned that the game will be officially released on Android on April 30th for $6.99, and it will include Google Play Pass support.

As expected, the above trailer for Levelhead offers the wonderfully quirky humor Butterscotch Shenanigans is best known for. Essentially it will be your job to train delivery robots by building 2D platforming stages to simulate the shipping dangers of the real world. Of course, since this is a sandbox game where level design is a primary mechanic, you can expect all of the craziness that sandbox games boring, which means players can build absurd contraptions, such as working calculators, directly in the game. Of course, since players can share their user-created levels, the excruciating difficulty found in similar titles (such as Mario Maker) is expected, especially since the primary campaign isn't a cakewalk, with difficulty that ramps up quickly.

Like the majority of Butterscotch Shenanigans titles, cross-platform support will be included with the release of Levelhead, as well as cross-save and cross-play support. This level of cross-compatibility also means user-created levels will be accessible from all platforms, regardless of where these levels were created. Clearly, Butterscotch Shenanigans is aiming to offer a smooth experience no matter your device of choice, which is definitely appreciated in our multi-device world.

As it stands, we already know Levelhead will arrive on Android the same day it does every other platform, April 30th. Luckily the mobile version will be offered at a much lower price than it's console and PC brethren. This means people will be able to pick it up from the Play Store for $6.99, instead of paying the $20 asking price for the PC and console version.

So now that we know when the game will arrive, and at what price, there's little left to do but wait for the official release. Of course, if you're eager to get your hands on the sandbox platformer, and would like to receive a notification when it's launched, feel free to pre-register through the Play Store widget at the bottom of the page.