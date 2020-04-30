After Google deployed RCS (Rich Communication Services) in the US without the help of the four three big carriers, the company seems to be set to repeat that effort in Italy. The first people in the country report that they're able to use RCS features in the Messages app. That might indicate that we'll soon see RCS functionality in even more parts of the world.

RCS support seems to be rolling out without carrier support in Italy, too. As TuttoAndroid reports, some Messages users in the country see a banner when they open the app, explaining how RCS works and that they can now enable it, just like in the US last year. You can also activate the feature via Messages' settings if you dismiss the pop-up. It's currently unclear whether other RCS-compatible apps like Samsung Messages are in on the function, as well.

The iconography and the connection status make it pretty clear that Messages advertises RCS here.

As we explained in our extensive FAQ post on the topic, RCS is basically the next-gen replacement for SMS/MMS. In general, it allows you to send messages and media between RCS-compatible devices over data connections, including Wi-Fi. The service behaves like an instant messenger, giving you features like read receipts, typing indicators, and proper group conversation support.

Last year's English equivalent to the Italian pop-up.

As with many Google services, the update appears to roll out as a server-side change. You can check if it's already available to you by heading to Messages' settings and tapping the Chat features entry. Hopefully, RCS will soon be enabled for more people around the world to replace or at least augment the ancient SMS technology.