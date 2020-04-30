The Galaxy S20 is an incredibly expensive phone, no matter which one you buy, with the range-topping S20 Ultra starting a jaw-dropping $1400. When you're carrying a phone that's more expensive than some people's first cars, it's understandable that you'll want to buy a good case to keep it crack-free. Glass sandwiches may be all the rage in phone design right now, but there's no denying they're fragile, and picking a case to protect your new investment can be tough, especially with so many names and brands out there to choose from. We've got reviews of some of the top cases from brands like Spigen, Speck, Poetic, dbrand, Supcase, Pitaka, Ringke, and Samsung itself.

This roundup will cover a wide variety of cases, and will discuss the pros and cons of each, as well as the experience of using them. Over the coming months, we'll continue to update it as new cases and screen protectors are released.

A word from our sponsor Spigen has once again released a bold case lineup, this time for the all-new Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra. Spigen strives to deliver quality protection packed into a slim frame, wrapped in timeless designs made to last. Discover cases ranging from bold and sleek, to simple and clear, or strong and classic. Check out the full collection for Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra, now at Amazon.

Samsung Leather Case

After using this case on my S10+, I knew what to expect when I ordered it for my S20 Ultra and nothing has changed. It doesn't offer much in the way of drop protection, the lip around the front doesn't protect the display, the bottom edge of the phone is left exposed, and it's insanely expensive. Despite all of that, it's my favorite and the one I use most. Leather cases aren't intended to offer the best protection, instead focusing on the aesthetic and feel in the hand. Samsung get things right on that front.

The Good Design Looks and feels wonderful. Variety Plenty of colors to choose from. Size Doesn't add bulk to an already big phone.

The Not So Good Price Expensive. Protection No protection from anything other than scratches.

This case feels phenomenal, and the build quality is top-notch. The inside of the case is a soft microfiber to prevent scratches, and the buttons are made of metal. As you can see in the photo, the buttons are color matched to the rest of the case, and I think it looks stunning. Because the case hugs the phone so tightly, the buttons don't feel mushy, as is often the case. Unlocking your device, or changing the volume, feels just as good with the case on as it does when your phone is naked.

At $50, it's hard for me to tell you to buy it, but if you want a case that looks and feels amazing, and you don't need heavy duty protection, this is the best option. Samsung do often discount accessories through the Samsung Members app, so it's worth keeping an eye out there. I was fortunate enough to get 50% off, and £22 is easier to justify.

Verdict: One of the nicest cases on the market, but not worth the full price.

dbrand Skin

If you don't like cases, but still want to protect your S20 from scratches, or make it less slippery, a dbrand skin is the perfect solution. Coming in a wide array of colors and textures, it's easy to find something that will suit your taste. A dbrand skin also fixes one of my biggest gripes with the S20 Ultra; the lack of color options. Coming from a prism green Galaxy S10+, only having the choice of black or grey left me feeling underwhelmed. it was for this reason that I ordered this skin weeks before my phone arrived.

The Good Options Plenty of colors, patterns and textures to choose from. Size Adds only a few millimeters to the device. Compatibility All of the cases in this review fit over the skin without damaging it.

The Not So Good Protection Other than preventing scratches and it making harder to drop, the skin won't offer any protection in a fall. Permanency The skin can't be removed and reapplied. Once it's been pulled off, it stays off.

The S20 Ultra is an incredibly slippery phone, and it's immense size doesn't help it stay in you hand either. The extra grip afforded by a skin goes a long way to rectify that issue. Not everyone will like the feel of vinyl on the back of their device, but personally it doesn't bother me. Having the S20 in my favorite color and not worrying about scuffs or scratches far outweighs any negatives.

Verdict: Perfect for people who don't like cases, but want protection

dbrand Grip

If you're a fan of its skins, but aren't brave enough to rock your phone without a case, the dbrand Grip tries to be the best of both worlds. While it certainly looks good and offers decent protection, the sides feel cheap and it's far too bulky for my liking. It's also incredibly expensive.

The Good Style The Grip can be styled with any of the skins dbrand produce, giving more versatility than any other. Buttons Some of the best feeling buttons of any of these cases.

The Not So Good Price $30 is expensive. Feel The sides of the case don't feel as good as they should. Size The Grip is far thicker than it needs to be.

The Grip is a little disappointing. It's far better than the original, but still falls short in some key areas. The rubbery material used around the sides feels tacky, and it's incredibly thick. You'll definitely notice it in your pocket, and there won't be much room left for anything else. It's not cheap either, coming in at $30 for the S20 Ultra. that may sound hypercritical after I recommended Samsung's leather case, but at least that feels premium. The Grip, despite looking great, doesn't feel as good as it looks. It has quality buttons though, offering the same clicky feeling of Samsung's official cases.

Verdict: Only buy if you have your heart set on one of its skins, but need a case to go with it

Poetic Affinity

The Poetic Affinity shakes up the usual formula for clear cases by adding extra style elements and textures in order to stand out. It also manages to offer plenty of protection without being too bulky, or making the phone feel cumbersome.

The Good Design Looks unique in a sea of similar looking clear cases. Feel Textured back feels nice to hold and is less slippery. Price $13 is great value for a high quality case. Options Affinity is available in opaque, colored options as well as clear.

The Not So Good Buttons Buttons feel a little stiff.

This is by far my favorite clear case of the lot. Others tend to look the same, and can only be told apart by the logos. The grippy texture and styled elements make this one stand out from the crowd, and it looks good in the process. Affinity offers some of the best protection of the lot, without being too big, although those with small hands may need to look elsewhere. My only criticism is that the buttons feel a little stiff, but that's just me nitpicking. If you're after a clear case that offers a lot of protection, this is the one to go for.

Verdict: For $13 you won't find a better clear case

Poetic Revolution

It might be large, but the Revolution justifies its size with top-notch protection, and the sturdiest kickstand of any case I've ever used. Ideal for workman, or anybody else using their phones in harsh environments, you can be confident that the Revolution will keep your precious device safe.

The Good Protection Thick sides and a big front lip will keep your phone safe, and the charger cover is a nice touch. Value $20 is great value for a case built this well. Buttons Solid, clicky feeling buttons. Style It won't be for everybody, but I like the industrial design. Colorful Six color options ensures you'll find something that suits your needs.

The Not So Good Size Big protection means lots of bulk.

I don't usually like heavy-duty cases, as they often interfere with everyday usage, but the Revolution is, well, a revolution. The immense size is justified by the superior protection it provides, and the peace of mind that comes with it. It's certainly not for everyone, as one handed use it almost impossible, even with my large hands. This can be negated to an extent, by popping up the kickstand and sliding a finger through it like a built in popsocket. It's nice to have a cover for the charging port as well. Again, this isn't something most people will need, but if you work where there's plenty of dirt and dust floating around, this will keeping your USB-C port safe and clean.

If you wear jeans or other tight fitting attire, you're definitely going to feel this in your pocket, provided it even fits. Realistically, unless you're the clumsiest person on the planet, you should only buy this if you spend a lot of time in high-risk environments. During my testing, I found myself putting this case on when hiking, and taking it off as soon as I returned home.

Despite the added thickness, wireless charging and mobile payments work as they should. The included kickstand is the best I've ever used, and supports the S20 in either orientation without the slightest wobble. While others feel flimsy and delicate, the Revolution is sturdy and you don't need to be gentle with it. I only have the blue on-hand, but it's available in five other colors, including some metallic options.

Verdict: The best protection available, but it's too large for most. Only buy this if you need the protection.

Poetic Guardian

If you want the same level of protection offered by the Revolution without the kickstand and in a thinner package, the Guardian is the perfect fit. Like the Revolution, the Guardian is a case that will be far too large for many, but it tries its best to feel thinner.

The Good Protection Good impact protection, as well as keeping your charging port clean. Price Like the rest of the cases from Poetic, this is great value for $17.

The Not So Good Feel The clear material used on the back feels thin, raising questions about durability. Size Once again, all that protection comes with a price.

The Guardian is a decent option if you need a lot of protection, but falls short of the Revolution. The back dips in for the transparent window in an attempt to feel thinner in the hand, but becomes less comfortable to hold in the process. That window is also incredibly thin, making me wonder about long term durability. I also find it to be an odd choice for something that's supposed to be durable, as dirt and dust will no doubt stain the clear plastic over time. Having said that, many may want a chunky, protective case that let's them see their device underneath, and this is fine for those people. In my opinion, the Revolution is a more polished product, and only costs an extra $3. Like the other offerings from Poetic, this too is available in multiple colors, although it's only the small piece at the bottom that displays the logo that is different.

Verdict: Unless you really want a clear back and don't want a kickstand, get the Revolution

Spigen Tough Armor

Spigen have made a name for themselves as one of the best case manufacturers on the market, providing sturdy, well built cases for a wide range of devices. The Tough Armor is the big boy of its line-up, offering hardcore protection in a slim package.

The Good Size This case manages to protect your phone incredibly well, without being the size of a small moon. Feel Top quality materials makes this case a joy to hold. Style It's simple, but in this case that's a good thing. Value This is a lot of case for $18.

The Not So Good Colors You can have it in any color you like, so long as it's black or grey. Kickstand The flimsy feeling kickstand easily falls out when installing the case, and only works in landscape.

Spigen has long been my favorite case maker, and over the years I've owned every one it makes, except for this one. When I opened the big box of cases sent to me by Spigen, this was the first to come out, as I was curious to see how good it was. Like the other Spigen offerings, the Tough Armor is very well made for the most part, thanks to the soft and grippy rubber sides and hard plastic shell. Sadly, it all falls down once you reach the kickstand.

The case comes in two parts; a soft rubbery case and a hard plastic shell. The kickstand sits in a grove between the two pieces, making it fall out almost constantly during the installation. It stays put once everything is together, but it wobbles like mad when flipping it up or down. The mechanism that holds it closed is too strong, and it feels like you're going to snap something whenever you use it. On top of that, it only holds the phone up in landscape, which admittedly is what most people will use it for. When compared to the one found on the Poetic Revolution, this is a little disappointing.

What this case does offer is the best compromise between protection and size. It's thick enough to keep your phone safe from drops, but it's still more than manageable in one hand. Where the larger Revolution is for people working in harsh environments, this is better suited to the everyday clumsy person. The only thing missing is a cover for the charging port, but you can't have everything. Sadly, like the S20 Ultra itself, this only comes in black and grey.

Verdict: Good quality, as well as the best compromise between security and handling, marred only by a flimsy kickstand.

Spigen Liquid Air Armor

Air Armor is one of my favorite cases, and has been since last year. When I'm not using Samsung's leather case, this is where you'll find my S20. On the surface, it's just another black TPU case, but once you hold it in your hand you'll see it's much more than that.

The Good Look and feel The geometric pattern looks good, and feels even better. Value At $12, this is one of the cheapest cases on this list. Quality Despite the price, Air Armor feels anything but cheap. Protection Decent lip around the edges, as well as Spigen's Air Cushion tech.

The Not So Good Cleaning Dust likes to nestle in the grooves on the back, and it's not easy to get rid of. Colors Air Armor only comes in black, which is fine, but more options would be appreciated.

As mentioned at the outset, this has been one of my go-to cases for well over a year now. When I'm going to work, or to a social gathering where people may knock the phone out of my hand, this is the perfect case. It may not offer the kind of military grade protection that you get with Tough Armor, but in most situations that's unnecessary. Liquid Air Armor does utilize Spigen's patented Air Cushion technology though, so despite being incredibly thin, your phone should survive most drops. When I say thin, I really mean thin. There's enough of a lip around the display to keep it safe, but the back adds almost no additional bulk. Liquid Air is perfect for people who wear tight-fitting trousers, as you'll barely notice it's there.

The geometric pattern differentiates Air Armor from all the other black cases on the market, both in terms of look and feel. Spigen use a lovely soft-touch TPU for their cases, that feels good and helps you keep a firm grip on your device. Having used many Spigen products since 2016, I can say with a certainty that they age well. While some cases crack over time, all of my Spigen cases look the same today as they did when new, with the exception of the clear products. Wrapping all of this up with a price point of just $12, you'll be hard-pressed to find better value.

One downside to the grooves on the back is dust. Dust loves to nestle into the case, and because it's made of such a grippy material it isn't easy to get off. It's doable, but you'll want a good microfiber cloth to get the best out of it.

Verdict: The best thin-fit case you can buy, almost perfect if not for the lack of color options and dust attraction.

Spigen Rugged Armor

Rugged Armor has been a staple of the Spigen lineup for years now, and with good reason. Offering a fancy carbon fibre design, and a sandstone like material that feels great in the hand. Like the rest of the range, it offers great protection without compromising on size.

The Good Feel Rugged Armor has a sandstone like texture that feels lovely to hold, and is far from slippery. Price For $12, Spigen once again offer incredible value. Protection Slightly thicker than Air Armor, this offers even better drop protection.

The Not So Good Color options Rugged Armor is only available in black.

Before Spigen released Air Armor, this was my go-to case. Having first used it with my Nexus 6P, and then continued to do so until Air Armor released for the Pixel 3, I am able to give this case a thorough recommendation. As is the norm for all Spigen cases, air cushion technology provides superior protection when compared to other brands, as well as being thick enough to absorb impacts with ease. Although it is bigger than the slim-fit Air Armor, this case is still a manageable size, making it easy to hold. Handling is also improved by the choice of materials. Rugged Armor features a rough, sandstone feeling finish that makes sure it stays in your hand. If you've ever held a sandstone OnePlus One, then you'll appreciate this case. It feels very similar, if a little softer.

The only downside to this case is the lack of colour options and flare. Sure, the carbon accents look pretty good, but it still doesn't have the flare that other products exude. Adding a bright red option, while still keeping the carbon elements black, would look rather good in my opinion. Perhaps even a white variant too. The fact that this is the only criticism I can give it is a testament to its quality.

Verdict: If you want something a little thicker than Air Armor, and like the idea of that rough texture, you can't go wrong with this case for $12

Spigen Liquid Crystal

If you all you want is basic protection, whilst still showing off your shiny new phone, Liquid Crystal is a good option that doesn't break the bank.

The Good Price $11 is more than reasonable for a case of this quality. Clearness It's called crystal clear for a reason, as it doesn't distort the color of the device inside. Size Just as thin as Air Armor, you won't notice it's there.

The Not So Good Feel The clear material feels cheaper than what's used on other Spigen products. Durability In my experience, clear cases turn yellow over time, spoiling the look. Buttons Buttons are extremely stiff compared to other cases.

The issues I have aren't unique to this case, extending to virtually all clear cases. Over time, the oils in your skin will cause them to discolor. Spigen's offerings do, in my experience, last the longest, especially if you clean it with an alcohol wipe regularly. My Mum and Nan both use this case on their Moto devices, and it wasn't until two years in that I needed to change them. Most people change their phones at least that often, so for most it won't be an issue, but it's still worth keeping in mind.

Unlike regular cases, the clear variety generally all feel the same; easily becoming slippery as the oils in your skin build up. Moving on from my opinions on clear cases, I can say that Liquid Crystal is still a quality product. Offering the same grade of protection as the other Spigen slim-fit cases, it'll be more than tough enough for most people.

Verdict: If you like clear cases, this is the best thin-fit option.

Spigen Ultra Hybrid

Taking the formula from Liquid Crystal and adding extra protection, even the clumsiest of users can show their phone off to the world.

The Good Price At $12, you're only paying an extra $1 for the added protection. Protection Extra thickness around the back and sides, as well as bumpers in each corner will ensure the safety of your S20. Size Although thicker than Liquid Crystal, it's still no bigger than Rugged Armor, and easy to hold.

The Not So Good Feel Like all other clear cases, it feels cheaper than regular products. Durability Watch out for yellowing over time and make sure to clean regularly. Buttons Buttons feel incredibly stiff.

I'll avoid repeating the trappings of clear cases, and focus on the points unique to Ultra Hybrid. Increasing the thickness to match Rugged Armor, this case is more than capable of protecting your Galaxy S20. In addition, there are small bumpers in each corner to help negate any drops that land on the corner of your phone. It carries over everything that's good about the smaller Liquid Crystal, and turns the protection up to eleven.

Verdict: If you want some extra peace of mind, Ultra hybrid will keep things safe.

Ringke Fusion X

Ringke Fusion X certainly looks durable, but don't be fooled. It is not an easy case to hold, and offers less protection than you would think.

The Good Price Fusion X only costs $8, although you can tell when holding it. Variety Multiple design options is a nice touch. Accessories Lanyard holes on each side makes it easy to attach a strap to this case.

The Not So Good Protection The back is incredibly thin, and the the front lip won't give the display much clearance in a fall. Feel Its funky design may look cool, but all those bumps dig into your hands.

The Fusion X has a an original look that may appeal to some, but sadly looks are only skin deep. The bumps and lumps surrounding the case could well protect the phone in a drop, but they also dig into your skin, making drops more likely to occur. On top of that, the lip around the display is thinner than expected, so the display probably won't fare well in a drop. I don't want to just bash this case, but honestly there isn't much else to say. It's nice that it comes in multiple colors mind you, and the black camo looks particularly nice.

Verdict: The case is cheap at $8, but sadly you can tell. Pay a few extra bucks for a Spigen instead.

Ringke Air

Ringke Air is a far better offering than Fusion X, and is a good clear case overall. Unlike others, Ringke Air is available in two varieties, offering a unique smokey black alternative that should avoid yellowing over time.

The Good Price For $8 this will get the job done for most. Options It's nice to see some variety in the lineup. Accessories Lanyard holders on both sides are a bonus.

The Not So Good Feel Ringke Air is made of a softer material than others, leading to an odd feel in-hand.

I love the smokey black color available here. The darker tint, combined with a matte finish, prevents fingerprints ruining the look. The finish also prevents oil buildup, so this won't get slippery over time.

One downside, for me anyway, is the use of a soft, more flexible plastic. On the one side, it's easier to get it on and off, but on the other it doesn't grip onto the phone as securely as I'd like. Sometimes during handling it feels as though the phone is moving around within the case. It's not a dealbreaker, but worth keeping in mind if you're thinking about buying it.

Something I'm glad Ringke carried over from its other offering is the lanyard holders located on the bottom corners. Most probably won't ever use them, but it's always nice to have options. Those with small hands, for example, might want to put a strap here to prevent dropping their S20. Sure, it'll make your S20 look like a Wii remote, but who am I to judge?

Verdict: One of the better clear cases thanks to a cheap price point, color options, and accessories. But with the loose fit, Spigen is a better option.

Ringke Fusion

The best case Ringke make, with great protection, feel in the hand, and value for money. Ringke Fusion retains all if the positive aspects found with Fusion X and Ringke Air, and fixes all of my complaints.

The Good Protection Fusion is nice chunky case, and should keep your phone safe. Accessories Lanyard slots are present here too. Feel Nice and firm, unlike Ringke Air. Finish Fingerprints won't be an issue thanks to a matte finish. Price $10 is exceptional value

The Not So Good Buttons Mushy buttons with no tactile feel is a big turn off.

There's a lot to love about the Ringke Fusion. It's about as thick and chunky as the Spigen Ultra Hybrid, but the matte finish prevents oil and fingerprint buildup, unlike the competition. I won't repeat myself as to the benefits of the lanyard slots, but once again they're here.

The main downside to this case is the buttons. Sadly, they're incredibly mushy and there's no feeling to them at all. It's enough of a problem that, despite the positive aspects, I'd still recommend a Spigen alternative.

Verdict: A nice feeling case that offers good protection, but mushy buttons ruin the experience.

Speck Presidio Pro

This is an odd one. On the one hand, the Presidio Pro offers good protection and is sure to keep your phone safe, and on the other it feels bad in the hand. And for $30, it's far too expensive for what it is.

The Good Protection It's a chunky boy, so your phone will feel safe and secure. Buttons Clicky and tactile, the buttons feel as good as the official leather case. Options Multiple color options are always a nice touch.

The Not So Good Feel Presidio Pro is made of a soft-touch material that's a little too soft. Smudges are unavoidable. Design A boring, flat black that picks up scuffs, scratches, and smudges almost instantly. Price $30 is a lot of cash for a product this flawed.

It may seem hypercritical for me to call it plain, when there are other black cases on this list which I didn't criticize. But those cases aren't $30, so a planer look is forgivable. This case is $30 though, and for that price a little flare would be nice. Presidio Pro isn't just black, it's totally plain. Spigen's Rugged Armor, for example, has a slight grain to it, as well as carbon accents to keep things interesting.

The soft-touch finish isn't very good either. It's too soft, and loses any and all durability against smudges, scrapes, scuffs and fingerprints. You can see smudges in the photo above, and for the life of me I couldn't get rid of them. I don't like to bash products and call them bad, but I don't have much choice.

Other colors are available, but I only have access to black, so I can't say if those suffer from the same problems as the one I have. Something else to note is that this case seems to only be available in red, black and blue, and grey for the smallest S20.

Verdict: It's bad and it's expensive. Do not buy.

Speck Presidio Inked

A carbon copy of Presidio Pro, but with a fancy paint job that costs an extra $15. Some of the issues have been fixed, but new problems have arisen.

The Good Style The inked marble design is eye catching. Buttons Clicky and tactile, just like the regular Presidio Pro. Protection Chunky case=protection for your phone.

The Not So Good Price The new paint job adds $15 to an already expensive product.

Unlike Presidio Pro, Presidio Inked feels nice in the hand and doesn't make you want to rip it off as quickly as possible. The buttons are just as good as the other items available from Speck, and it does exude an air of quality.

The issue is the price. For $5 extra you can get the beautiful leather case from Samsung. Or for much less, you could get a marble Dbrand skin and slap a quality clear case on top for the same effect. The marble design is the only unique element to this case, and while it is beautiful, it's not worth $45.

Verdict: A quality case that's far too expensive when compared to those from other companies.

Speck Presidio Perfect

The best case Speck has to offer, Presidio Perfect is very close to living up to the name. Sadly, overly stiff buttons and a high price tag makes it hard to recommend.

The Good Grip The ridges all around the back and sides aren't just for show. Feel A nice tough shell that doesn't show fingerprints and is sure to resist scratches. Style The ridges lend a unique look.

The Not So Good Price $45 is far too expensive. Buttons Way too stiff, it feels like something is going to break when you use them.

A lovely feeling case, the grips help keep the phone in your hand, without digging into your skin like others. Sadly, the buttons are far too stiff. It takes so much pressure to click the buttons that it honestly feels like something is going to break.

A running theme in this segment is price. $45 is an insane amount of money for a case like this, and it's just not worth it. If you're spending this much money on a case, it needs to feel special.

Verdict: A high price tag and horrible buttons ruin the experience. Don't buy.

Pitaka Air

An exceptional case that looks and feels amazing, and is easily one of my favorites. It's incredibly expensive at $60, and won't offer any protection beyond stopping scratches and scuffs.

The Good Design It looks and feels sublime. Size The thinnest case I've ever seen, you'll barely notice it's there. Materials 600D Aramid Fiber is incredibly strong, and incredibly light. Buttons There aren't any, but the case is so thin that you'll get the same experience as you would if it wasn't there.

The Not So Good Price $60 is a lot of money for a case that doesn't offer much protection. Protection Almost zero drop protection due to the thinness. Smudges Sadly the head turning looks are easily blemished by smudges.

I love this case so much. It's incredibly expensive, but it looks and feels so good. Aramid fiber is used to construct high-end hypercars, aeronautical components, and even equipment sent into space. Made of synthetic fibers that are woven together, Aramid fiber has incredible tensile strength despite being ultra lightweight.

As a trained mechanic, I've worked with this material in the past and can assure you that this is made of the genuine material.

Finished in a soft, smooth, and grippy finish, it won't go sliding out of your hand. If you're on the clumsy side though, this isn't the case for you. Items like this are designed with one thing in mind; beauty and luxury. Protection takes a backseat, which is fine if you want a fashion accessory, but not if you need protection. Another negative is the build up of fingerprints and smudges that appear quickly, and a hard to remove. The only way I've been able to remove them so far is with an alcohol wipe.

Verdict: A beautiful case built for showing off, but beauty comes with a price.

Supcase UB Pro

A gorgeous case with top-notch protection and great feel in the hand. It's big, but that's more than justified by a quality kickstand and exceptional buttons.

The Good Design The metal back feels solid and looks great. Protection Port covers and a thick lip around the screen inspires quality. Price Ranging between $20 and $23 depending on which S20 you have, is a good price for something this nice. Options Three color choices means you're bound to find something you like.

The Not So Good Size That protection adds up to a large case that won't be manageable for all. Weight My S20 Ultra already weighs half a pound, and adding a case like this would make it even heavier.

I can't say too much about day-to-day use, as all of my Supcase samples are for the smaller S20, for which I only have a dummy unit.

The metal back feels lovely to hold, and adds a sense of security when holding your phone. I say metal, it may be a hard painted plastic. The metallic paint looks and feels amazing, and having a choice of colors is always nice.

The size is substantial though, making the smallest S20 the same size as my S20 Ultra. But that's a small price to pay for a case that offers this much protection. The kickstand is a lovely bonus, especially when it works in portrait and landscape. It feels good enough that I'm almost considering buying one for my S20 Ultra.

Verdict: Good protection and a lovely kickstand make this case stand out, especially for only $20.

Supcase UB Style

A nice looking case let down by a cheap feeling back. But for $13, it offers good protection and a colorful look.

The Good Style The colorful frame and clear back looks great, and comes in multiple options. Protection A good lip around the display, and the rear of the device will make sure it stays safe. Value $13 is a great price for a case this good.

The Not So Good The back The clear element is extremely thin and flimsy, and I worry about scratches or punctures.

UB Style feels lovely in the hand and is sure to offer good protection from bumps and scrapes. As mentioned above, I worry about the clear element on the back. It's recessed enough that it should be fine, but it still feels cheap.

Strangely enough, even though my review sample is for the smallest S20, I can't find this case for it anywhere, even on their own site. I have the S20+ and S20 Ultra, but that's it. If I'm able to get purchase links for the smaller phone, I'll add it here.

Verdict: A nice case for $13, but I worry about that clear back.

That's all folks! I'll be sure to add more cases as I receive them, as well as any other protective accessories for the S20 series.